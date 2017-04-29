Aimee Rolfe talks about her friend, Justin Huggard, while holding a box that contains his ashes at her home in Heber City on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Huggard was homeless when he died on a sidewalk in Salt Lake City in 2016.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jonathon Rupp makes the trip from his home in Bountiful each day to his job in Salt Lake City, where he works as an attorney. He was walking down Main Street Nov. 4 when he came upon a crowd of people. He wrote this week to Deseret News reporter Daphne Chen to relate his experience, and offer his reaction to Chen's compelling story headlined, "Dying Homeless."

"I was hurriedly waking past One Utah Center to a lunch appointment on Nov. 4, 2016, when I saw what looked like a crime scene. I visited with one of the officers investigating the scene, who is a friend of mine. I asked what happened.

"He said, 'Homeless guy, not sure. … We think it was spice.' I said, 'How sad,' and I haven't really given it another thought until I read your article today," he wrote to Chen, who detailed the life of Justin Lee Huggard, who died on the streets of Salt Lake City at age 38.

"I did not know anything about Justin," Rupp wrote. "To me he was just an anonymous homeless guy who died on the street from a drug overdose. The only thing that made him different from other statistics was that I happened to be passing by right after they found him.

"I work in downtown Salt Lake City and am very aware of the recent increase in the homeless population. I have wondered what is causing it and what the solutions may be, but honestly, I haven't done anything about it.

"Your article causes me to think differently about the homeless people who I usually try to ignore. The man I saw who died in the street had friends and family who loved him. Maybe I should stop thinking about the 'homeless problem' and start doing something about it.

"I'm not going to change the world, or even Salt Lake City, but I am not going to ignore any more. I'm going to look my fellow man in the eye and talk to them, even if they look shabby and smell bad. They deserve better than I have given in the past."

The thoughtful letter is a lesson to us all. I called Jonathan on Friday to thank him, received his permission to share his letter, and talk about Justin and others who are on the street and what might be done about it.

Reporter Chen's article chronicled Justin's life and the obstacles he failed to overcome, including a rough childhood. He had good people in his life. But sometimes that's not enough.

A day later, Deseret News reporter Eric Shultzke's news account of Salt Lake's once glorified reputation for having "solved" chronic homelessness was published, noting that "homelessness" is filled with misunderstanding, and maybe it isn't something that ever has a solution. A "Housing First" program has been successful and is doing much good. But chronic homelessness persists.

Saturday, a third story revealed something that might help, as Deseret News writer Kelsey Dallas reported on church congregations in other states using volunteer labor and resources to build tiny houses as dwellings for those who need them.

Here's what I've learned, as both a journalist and as a resident of downtown Salt Lake City.

• "Solving" homelessness is not the conversation to focus on. It's difficult to agree on what the problem is, let alone a solution. Is the problem people dying on the street? Drug abuse? Alcohol abuse? Drug trafficking? Panhandling? Mental illness? Loitering? Job loss? Increased cost of housing? Anger? Lethargy? Family strife? Ostracization from family?

• Helping those who are categorized as homeless is a valuable conversation, but doesn't go far enough. "Homeless" describes a condition, or a symptom of something, not a group. Not a person.

• Helping people is the real conversation, because now it requires finding out what each person needs. Helping people is a one-on-one effort, whether you're helping a family member, a friend, an acquaintance or a stranger. That requires time; are we willing to give something so valuable?

• The effort to build three resource centers for those who are homeless will help a certain number of people get back on their feet. But it will not help all those on the street, whether it's in Salt Lake City, Ogden Provo or anywhere else in the country. People live on the streets for many different reasons.

Jonathon told me his takeaway from the story of Justin Huggard's life is this:

"More than anything, I just won't ignore people. I will try to give more respect to people who are obviously living a different life then I am but who have value."

He continued, "They are children of God, they are somebody's child. … Somebody's hoping things might turn around for them. I'll treat them as kindly as I can."

Might we all.