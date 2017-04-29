MAGNA — Troopers are investigating why two people fled on foot during a traffic stop on I-80 Saturday and whether one of the them carjacked a vehicle after a pursuit began.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped an eastbound SUV for a lane violation on I-80 about 10:30 a.m. near the Saltair resort. The trooper was with the driver when two passengers got out the vehicle and ran away, the UHP reported.

One man fled into the mountains south of I-80. A witness told troopers that the second man carjacked a white or silver passenger car in the scenic lookout on the westbound side of the freeway, then headed west.

"It is unknown if the vehicle was occupied," troopers said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. The two who fled are described as black men in their early 20s with medium builds. Police from numerous agencies were looking for the men Saturday afternoon. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was also being used to help locate the two men.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.