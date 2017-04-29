BYU men’s volleyball has signed one new recruit — Cy Fa'alogo — BYU head coach Shawn Olmstead announced Saturday.

"Cyrus is a very skilled and smart volleyball player," Olmstead said. "A lot of things come naturally to him. He has played at a very high level with the USA Boys Youth National Team during his club days. He will provide great depth at both the setting as well as the pin hitting positions."

Fa'alogo, a native of Salt Lake City and Copper Hills High School, will play setter and outside hitter for the Cougars as a sophomore, beginning in the 2018 season. He is transferring from Long Beach City College.

Fa'alogo played for the Utah Elite Volleyball Club in high school, helping his squad to state championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012. He was named the MVP of the 2012 state tournament. He also competed with the 2012 USA Boys Youth National Team, helping the team to a bronze finish at NORCECA. Fa'alogo played for the Pacific Islander Club while attending Long Beach City College and was named the WSC-South MVP.

Fa'alogo joins Felipe de Brito Ferreira and Garrett Halsey as the new recruits for the 2018 season, helping replace the three seniors BYU will lose at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.