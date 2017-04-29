Texas guard Andrew Jones dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Baylor won 75-64. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

The Utah Jazz still have at least one game remaining in their season Sunday against the LA Clippers, but the team will begin its workout process Saturday in advance of June 22's NBA Draft.

Texas' Andrew Jones, Northeastern's T.J. Williams, UConn's Rodney Purvis, Michigan's Zak Irvin and D.J. Wilson and George Washington's Tyler Cavanaugh will audition for the Jazz at Zions Bank Basketball Center.

There will be no opportunity for media to meet with the players afterward.

The inclusion of Jones in the workout is an interesting one for this early in the process, as multiple mock drafts peg him as a possibe pick late in the first round. Typically Utah doesn't work out such players until closer to the draft.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Jones averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Longhorns last season.

Williams averaged 21.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds for the Huskies last season. The scoring mark for the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Williams was good enough for 15th in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Purvis posted 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal per game for UConn in his senior season. He sat during the 2013-2014 campaign when the Huskies won the national championship after transferring from N.C. State.

Irvin and Wilson combined to score 24 points per game for the Wolverines last season. The former checks in at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, while the latter is 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds.

At 6-foot-9 and 243 pounds, Cavanaugh led the Colonials with averages of 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds last season as they won the NIT.

The Jazz own four picks total in this year's draft. In the first round, their own pick will be No. 24, and they also own the No. 30 pick, which they received in the 2013 trade that helped facilitate the Golden State Warriors acquiring Andre Iguodala.

In the second round, the No. 42 pick comes from the Detroit Pistons as part of the trade that sent Enes Kanter to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, while the No. 55 pick is their own.