Jamaal Williams knows where he is headed after a successful college career at BYU: the Green Bay Packers selected the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in the fourth round (134th overall pick) of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. compared Jamaal Williams to Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard, who rushed for 1,313 yards as a rookie last season.

“(He) kind of runs like Jordan Howard: real tough inside runner, downhill, breaks tackles,” Kiper told Eagles Nation.

Williams was rated the No. 11 running back prospect in this year’s draft class by CBS Sports. He was the 13th running back taken in the draft, 13 picks after San Francisco took Utah's Joe Williams.

The 6-foot-0, 212-pound Williams ran for a BYU record 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns during his college career, including a career-best 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He set the school’s single-game record with 286 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a late-September win over Toledo in 2016.

"I'm excited for Jamaal and I know he is prepared to play at the next level," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said in a team statement. "His style and abilities as a tough, decisive runner and good pass protector will translate extremely well to the NFL game. He can do it all and is a great person and teammate. I look forward to following his NFL career."