One of the best pass-rushers in Utah football history, Pita Taumoepenu is headed to the NFL. The former Ute defensive lineman was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 202nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.

He became the eighth Ute selected in the draft, which is a school record.

Named to the 2016 Pac-12 honorable mention team, Taumoepenu’s career mark of 21.5 sacks rank fifth-most in school history. His 9.0 sacks in the 2016 campaign tied for fourth in the conference and second on the team.

Describing Taumoepenu’s NFL potential, where he could play defensive end or linebacker, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote, “He's undersized and lacks the strength to factor in as an every-down 3-4 OLB option, but he does have a chance to become a backup rush linebacker and might even warrant consideration as a 4-3 WILL who can step into a special teams role quickly.”