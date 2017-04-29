After five years at the University of Utah, former Ute cornerback Brian Allen is going to the NFL. Allen was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 173rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.

A one-time wide receiver, Allen switched to cornerback and became a starter for the Utes. He appeared in 42 games, 32 at cornerback. His four interceptions in 2016 tied for fifth in the Pac-12 and second on the team.

Dane Brugler of CBS Sports wrote of Allen, “Overall, Allen has the size/speed blend worth developing, but he is a better athlete than cover man right now with a lot of guessing on his game tapes — day three development prospect, who requires a patient coaching staff.”