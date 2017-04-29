Utah Utes running back Joe Williams (28) hits the edge with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Rashard Fant (16) closing in as the Utes and the Hoosiers play in the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara, California on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Once retired from the game, Joe Williams is now in the NFL. The former University of Utah running back was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 121 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.

The 49ers traded up with Indianapolis to obtain Williams, who becomes the third former Ute to be taken in the draft. Tackle Garett Bolles was taken by Denver in the first round and safety Marcus Williams went to New Orleans in the second round.

In 19 games with @Utah_Football, Joe Williams rushed for 100+ yards 8 times.



5 things to know about the new #49ers RB pic.twitter.com/0P2vGxgVo4 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 29, 2017

Briefly retired from playing football at the beginning of the 2016 season, Williams returned to the team after a slew of injuries befell the Utes’ running corps. Williams turned it on and had a great season, rushing for 1,407 yards in just nine games. Set the school record for rushing yards per game with 156.3 yards per game.

Rating him as the 22nd best available running back in the draft by CBS Sports, Dane Brugler said of Williams, “Impressive speed for the position once he locates an opening. Presses the hole without dancing. Uses patience and vision to allow blocks to develop before hitting lanes and letting his finishing wheels out-race everyone to the end zone.”