Former Utah offensive tackle Sam Tevi is headed to the professional gridiron. Tevi was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.

He was the seventh Ute to be selected in this year's draft, setting a school record.

A two-year starter at Utah, Tevi appeared in 48 games. Last year, he started and played in 11 games at right tackle, the previous year he started all 13 games at left tackle.

Projected as a sixth or seventh rounder by NFL.com, Lance Zierlein wrote of Tevi, “Has decent size and enough athletic ability to warrant a look as a swing tackle. His lack of anchor in the passing game and instincts against twists could be big problems for offensive line coaches.”