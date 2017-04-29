PROVO, Utah

Brigham Young University students can now escape the noise, bustle and stress of college life in a recently opened campus Reflection Room.

Located on the east side of the school’s Wilkinson Student Center near the ballroom, the reflection room functions as a reverent space where students can enjoy a few moments of contemplation and peace.

The BYU Reflection Room was formerly known as the school’s Memorial Hall, according to Nathan Ward, director of student leadership.

“The room has been renovated with new flooring, elegant furniture, as well as three unique paintings that portray the life and teachings of the Savior in leading, serving and loving others,” he said. “As a result, this also creates an enhanced setting for the Memorial Wall, which honors the sacrifice of BYU students who died preserving freedoms from World War I to more current conflicts.”

The room also features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer wide views of the BYU campus and Y Mountain and lets in plenty of natural light.

University administrators moved forward on the project at following recommendations from students at the school looking to improve the popular Wilkinson Center. The idea was largely developed by BYUSA leaders Avery Harding and Addie Hulme, the Wilkinson Center Student Friendly Committee, BYU Army and Air Force ROTC representatives and the BYU Student Veterans Club, according to Brother Ward.

Designers developed ideas by surveying students and consulting with campus facilities and art specialists.

While on-campus recreational facilities have long been a staple at colleges, more and more schools are installing reflection and meditation spaces to nurture the spiritual and emotional health of their students.

Named after former BYU president Ernest L. Wilkinson, "The Wilk" was opened in 1964 and extensively renovated 10 years later.

jswensen@deseretnews.com @JNSwensen