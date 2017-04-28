View 1 Item
Scott G Winterton,
Jazz fans react as the Jazz fall in game 6 98-93 to the LA Clippers at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 28, 2017.
FINAL SCORE
UTA
93
LAC
98
Full Box Score/Player stats
Twitter wasn't a happy place for Jazz fans as they watched the Clippers force a Game 7. While the Jazz went on a late run, it was too little too late. Utah fans were hoping to close out the series in Salt Lake, but now they'll have to travel to Los Angeles after a tough loss.

That said, folks had some fun on Twitter, particularly early in the game. Here's Twitter reactions from a disappointing Game 6 for the Jazz:

The anguish of defeat

Jazz fans shared their heartache on social media:

The Stifile Tower strikes again

Rudy Gobert swatted a Chris Paul attempt with authority in the second quarter, and Twitter reacted accordingly:

Fan signs

The fans had some fun at the Clippers' expense.

These things don't go together...

ESPN went to a commercial break with the Salt Lake Tabernacle in the background, which isn't too strange. Pairing the Tabernacle with a tequila commercial is.

Sugar rush

Five out of five dentists would probably not recommend the following:

Too loud?

Nurses for the Jazz

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.

