Jazz fans react as the Jazz fall in game 6 98-93 to the LA Clippers at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Twitter wasn't a happy place for Jazz fans as they watched the Clippers force a Game 7. While the Jazz went on a late run, it was too little too late. Utah fans were hoping to close out the series in Salt Lake, but now they'll have to travel to Los Angeles after a tough loss.

That said, folks had some fun on Twitter, particularly early in the game. Here's Twitter reactions from a disappointing Game 6 for the Jazz:

The anguish of defeat

Jazz fans shared their heartache on social media:

The Stifile Tower strikes again

Rudy Gobert swatted a Chris Paul attempt with authority in the second quarter, and Twitter reacted accordingly:

Watching Rudy Gobert block Chris Paul into the next century is a religious experience. — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) April 29, 2017

I think @rudygobert27 definitely needs to bring back the Mutumbo finger wag. pic.twitter.com/RLhT8BUnkN — Zack Leister (@zleister) April 29, 2017

Chris Paul thought he could sneak a layup past Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/gNJihNVnlW — SLC Homer (@slcdunk) April 29, 2017

Only kitten videos make me happier than seeing Chris Paul get swatted by @rudygobert27 #TakeNote @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/wjnQ0sy5aJ — Joe Martin (@joeDmarti) April 29, 2017

Fan signs

The fans had some fun at the Clippers' expense.

There are some quality signs in the arena tonight! #LACatUTA #takenote pic.twitter.com/fM7ZO2QZmo — Ali Egan Hill (@ali_egan) April 29, 2017

These things don't go together...

ESPN went to a commercial break with the Salt Lake Tabernacle in the background, which isn't too strange. Pairing the Tabernacle with a tequila commercial is.

New sponsor for MoTab? https://t.co/PNnKvDNPPo — Cleon Wall (@kslcleon) April 29, 2017

Sugar rush

Five out of five dentists would probably not recommend the following:

Too loud?

The Clippers commentators are whining that the Utah crowd is "too loud." I just laughed so hard I dislodged something internally. #LACatUTA pic.twitter.com/koIyFBZM3W — Erin Collard (@ToddandErin) April 29, 2017

Nurses for the Jazz

Dad's at the game and I'm watching my first Jazz game with the nurses at Mountain Point Medical Center! #LACatUTA #nbaplayoffs #utahjazz pic.twitter.com/1TySsZGpnh — Denae Loveless (@dploveless) April 29, 2017

