Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is defended by LA Clippers forward Paul Pierce (34) and LA Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) as the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers compete in game 6 of the NBA playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 28, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — There isn’t a lot that’s real about the city of Los Angeles, but here’s one thing as real as rain: The Clippers aren’t finished.

Like sitcom reruns, they’re carrying this series into perpetuity — or so it seems — thanks to a 98-93 Friday win at Vivint Arena over the Jazz. The teams play a series-concluding game Sunday at Staples Center. No Hollywood plastic surgeon can enhance this. It’s good all by itself. So for the Jazz, this is where Rudy must get even ruder, Rodney get rowdier and Gordon get gruffer.

Otherwise, what has been an exhilarating playoff run for the Jazz will end on Sunday like a westbound California street.

The Jazz missed their chance to wrap up the series at home, in the face of the combative, ill-tempered Clippers. It’s no secret who the most touchy of all has been: Chris Paul. He’s the L.A. guard that tackled Gordon Hayward on Tuesday. Same player that has been bickering with the media and opponents throughout the playoffs. He was his usual self on Friday, grappling with anyone within reach. On the other end, he was himself, too, leading the Clippers in scoring (29), assists (8) and whines (107).

Yet the series has been so bumpy for L.A. that at times ever-likable coach Doc Rivers has even had a couple of testy moments.

He looked just fine Friday at around 11:15.

So what must the Jazz do to win in L.A.? Same thing they did in two other wins at Staples Center in this series: spread out their shots, use their depth and, when it gets dicey at the end, get Joe Johnson going. Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert have shown they can be relied upon, though Hayward was slow starting on Friday. If Rodney Hood jumps in with a star turn — which he didn’t in Game 6 — it could be curtains for the Clippers.

Historically, the Jazz are 1-2 in playoff Game 7s. They held off the Denver Nuggets in 1994, winning the finale in Salt Lake. In 1988 they lost against the Lakers in Game 7, falling in The Forum. And in 1996 they lost to Seattle in the conference finals. The Jazz are 7-3 in Game 5s of five-game series and are now 6-2 all-time against the Clippers in Salt Lake in the postseason.

A close score began separating in the mid-third quarter when the Clippers went on a 13-2 run to lead 69-61. Several Jazz turnovers led to an L.A. surge to 10 points. It rested at eight to start the fourth quarter. But a 91-77 L.A. lead dwindled to three before it was over.

Several factors played into what forced Game 7, but it’s hard not to wonder if part of it was the mind games. Clippers coach Doc Rivers repeatedly referred to Jazz star Gordon Hayward as “Heywood” during this series. Whether it was on purpose is debatable. It didn’t matter all that much either way to Hayward and the Jazz through the first six games.

If the Jazz win Game 7 in Los Angeles on Sunday, people can call him Weird Al Yankovic, for all he cares.

But he was uncharacteristically iffy on Friday, taking just eight shots and scoring only six first-half points.

Throughout most of the series, the Jazz have demonstrated maturity and stability they haven’t shown for years. They fought through Gobert’s injury, Hayward’s illness and DeAndre Jordan’s defense. And when the games got late, they made their shots.

But slipping behind by double digits in the mid-fourth quarter was their undoing.

Most disconcerting to Jazz fans: a third-quarter landing by Gobert that left him slightly limping. Though he returned in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough.

Boring as the Jazz can be off the court, it has kept them stead on-court. Nobody trash-talked the Clippers, no one looked too far ahead. The closest thing to an incident came at the end of Game 5 when a petulant Paul manhandled Hayward as they fought for a loose ball, prompting a brief moment of pushing and woofing. Joe Ingles picked up a technical in the first half on Friday, but that was the extent of it.

So apparently that’s how the new Jazz plan to roll on Sunday: tough, cool and smart.

“This year we’re much better than the last year, closing out games. It’s just a mentality,” said Gobert on Thursday. “It comes with experience.”

Friday was an experience they’d rather skip.

As expected, a rabid crowd showed up for the game. The Jazz expected nothing less.

“I think these types of games, it’s ratcheted up another notch,” coach Quin Snyder said.

But the good karma gained by winning the previous two games carry over. Although the Clippers do have home-court advantage, the Jazz have already won twice at Staples Center in the postseason. Meanwhile, they beat L.A. just one time in four tries in the regular season.

That’s as much reality as they need to hear.