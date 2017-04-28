SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Johnson couldn't save 'em this time.

Johnson, the 16-year NBA veteran whose clutch performances had helped the Jazz build a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff series, missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with time running out, and the Los Angeles Clippers escaped postseason elimination with a 98-93 victory Friday night at Vivint Arena.

It was the first time in the series that Johnson didn't come through for the Jazz when they absolutely needed him to, and now the series' decisive Game 7 will be played Sunday afternoon at Staples Center in L.A.

"Joe with the ball in his hands is scary for us," admitted Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

Johnson wound up just 3 of 9 from the field and 1 of 4 from 3-point range on a frustrating night in which the Jazz struggled with their shooting through the last three quarters of the game.

Thanks to what coach Rivers attributed to his team's "ball pressure," applied primarily by Chris Paul, Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton, Utah struggled to get into its offense and wound up 32 of 78 (41 percent) on the night and was just 7 of 26 (26.9 percent) from distance, along with shaky 22-of-33 shooting from the foul line.

Rodney Hood went 2 of 10 and was a dreadful 0 for 6 from the 3-point line, while Utah's leading scoring, Gordon Hayward, shook off an 0 for 4 first half from beyond the arc to finish 3 of 9.

"I'm not sure if we got tired or we got tired of missing," Utah coach Quin Snyder said of his team's shoddy shooting and clunky offense. "... We weren't as forceful as we needed to be. I just don't think we were forceful enough with our attack.

"We got outplayed in a number of ways, and fortunately there is a Game 7. So we go to L.A., it's a quick turnaround, and it's really simple — we just have to play better."

His coaching counterpart, coach Rivers, agreed that the matchup is worthy of one more win-or-go-home, do-or-die duel.

"This series deserves a Game 7, it really does," he said of this showdown between two evenly matched teams which now have identical overall records of 54-34 counting the regular season and this playoff series.

Throughout the first half of Friday night's game, the Jazz kept getting good, open shots.

Time after time, those were the shots they wanted to get.

And time after time — clank, clank, clank — they kept missing them.

Utah squandered a nine-point, first-quarter lead of 22-13 and, instead of taking what might've been a commanding halftime advantage, the Jazz wound up trailing 47-45 at intermission.

"They made some good shots early in the game," Clippers' coach Rivers said of the Jazz. "But I just thought we kept our composure.

"Ya know, it's funny. We take C.P. (Chris Paul) D.J. (DeAndre Jordan) out and bring the bench in, and (the Clippers) make a run, and that changed the complexion of the game.

"At the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second literally changed the complexion of the game. I thought when D.J. and C.P. saw that second unit out there on the floor, they came in down and left up, that was huge," he said.

Utah's shoddy shooting came back to bite 'em hard in the second half.

Indeed, on a night when the Jazz had a glorious chance to wrap up their first playoff series triumph since 2010, they never could find their range again against a desperate L.A. squad trying to stave off postseason elimination.

And when the Clippers' own shots started to fall in the second half, the Jazz and their fans could only watch helplessly as Los Angeles built a double-digit lead and held on for the victory that squared their Western Conference first-round series at three games apiece.

Hood, Hayward, Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors were a combined 9 of 26 from the field in the first half; Hayward and Hood were a combined 0 of 7 from 3-point range, and the Jazz also missed six first-half free throws — three by normally reliable George Hill.

Things didn't get much better in the second half, as Utah's shots kept clanging off the rim while the Clippers got hot.

Sure, the Jazz shot 50 percent (9 of 18) in the third quarter, but L.A. blistered the nets at a 64.7-percent clip (11 of 17) to take an eight-point lead, 78-70, into the fourth period.

The Clippers calmly pulled away early in the fourth period, building as big as a 14-point margin, 91-77, while Utah missed 11 of its first 12 shots in the final quarter.

The Jazz, who went nearly six minutes without a field goal during that difficult stretch, shot a woeful 6 of 20 (30 percent) in the fourth frame. In spite of that, though, they gamely battled back with a 7-0 run to slash the Clippers' lead to seven, 91-84, with 2:27 to go.

But huge buckets by Chris Paul and Austin Rivers restored the Clippers' 10-point lead at 96-86.

However, Utah wouldn't quit.

Hayward hit two free throws, then scored on a steal and dunk to make it 96-90. Then Ingles hit Utah's biggest bucket of the night, a 3-pointer from the top of the key that slashed L.A. lead's to 96-93 with 43.6 seconds left.

After Paul missed a jumper and DeAndre Jordan's follow attempt wouldn't fall, the Jazz had one last chance.

But Johnson, who has been so darned reliable in each game that the Jazz have won in this series, couldn't connect on a long 3 from the top-left angle, and Paul put it out of reach with two free throws with a second left.

And with that, the Clippers walked off the court with an enormous, series-saving win and a gigantic emotional boost heading home for Game 7 on Sunday.