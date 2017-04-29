A total of 43 current and former Weber State student-athletes earned their degrees and graduated from Weber State University as part of the 2017 spring commencement.

The 43 graduates represent 10 different WSU athletic programs. More than 3,200 students graduated from the university during the 149th commencement ceremony held Friday at the Dee Events Center. Weber State had 17 student-athletes graduate in the 2016 winter commencement, making a total of 60 graduates for the 2016-17 year. The 2016-17 class for the university totaled more than 5,000 graduates, the largest class on record.

The 43 current and former Wildcat student-athletes earning degrees in spring commencement are:

Football

Alec Bishop, Tyrone Brown, Josh Burton, Jadrian Clark, Cordero Dixon, Joe Hawkins, Helam Heimuli, Tre'von Johnson, Chase Larson, Cameron Livingston, Emmanuel Pooler, Connor Shannon, Dre Snowden, Ross Stribling, AJ Wilcox

Softball

Mackenzi Corta, Sara Hingsberger, Katelyn Robinson, Riana Splinter, Carley White

Men's Track and Field

Derek Day, Jason Kearns, Tyler Kendell, Braden Perry, Christian Weidle

Women's Tennis

Kristi Elmer, Carly Lloyd, Megan Rindlisbacher

Women's Basketball

Jalen Carpenter, Deeshyra Thomas, Tinisha Toussaint

Volleyball

Taylor Kinikini, Tanisha Langston, Megan Thompson

Women's Track and Field

Samantha Nicholes, Natasha Powell, Alexandria Van Halder

Soccer

Kelsi Jones, Lana Willard

Men's Basketball

Richaud Gittens, Kyndahl Hill

Men's Tennis

Landon Barlow, Sanjay Goswami

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.