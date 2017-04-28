This team is not going to quit, I'll tell you that.

SALT LAKE CITY — Within seconds after Tuesday’s Game 5 loss to the Jazz at the Staples Center, Clippers coach Doc Rivers could be seen telling a disconsolate Chris Paul “We’ll be back,” assuring his star point guard they’d be back home for a game Sunday afternoon.

Turns out Rivers knew what he was talking about.

Thanks to a gritty 98-93 win Friday night at Vivint Arena, the Clippers are going back to Staples Center with a 3-3 tie in the best-of-seven series.

"This series derserves a Game 7," said Rivers after the victory. "Our records are identical for the whole season. We deserve a Game 7. Now we've got to do something about it."

Rivers had called Friday's a “tough loss,” but also said, “I’m not going to bury my head or anything like that.” Rivers and the Clippers knew they had come back in a similar scenario two years earlier to knock off San Antonio on the road in Game 6 and win Game 7 at home.

“This team is not going to quit, I’ll tell you that,” Rivers had said, and added, “This should be a fun game.”

Well, it was a fun game for the Clippers, anyway, who came back from an early deficit to take a two-point lead at halftime, then pushed the lead to 11 late in the third quarter to 14 and never let the Jazz back in the game until a late rally in the final minute that came up just short.

The Clippers were led by veteran point guard Chris Paul, who scored 29 pointson 10-of-20 shooting and handed out eight assists.

“Chris is a great player and great players tend to be great in great moments,” Rivers said. “That’s whey they are great players. They have an ability to rise and go places where us mortals can’t go. Chris Paul has been one of those guys.”

As for his performance Friday, Rivers said, "Chris was amazing, he willed the game for us. That's just Chris. He's as competitive of a human being that I've ever been around."

The Clippers, who had watched the Jazz come back in fourth quarter to win the two previous games, nearly saw it happen again Friday night as the Jazz came back from a 14-point deficit with 3:30 left to close within three in the final 10 seconds. The Jazz had one last chance to tie the game, but Joe Johnson's shot with three seconds left missed.

Rivers said his team didn't have time to foul Johnson before his 3-point try in an effort to prevent him from tying the game.

"Joe was facing the basket so we didn't want to foul in that situation," said Rivers. "He's been making those shots his whole career. Joe with the ball in his hand is scary."

DeAndre Jordan scored 13 points and came up with 18 rebounds. Austin Rivers, who got the start for the first time in the playoffs after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury, came up big for the Clippers with 13 points, including three 3-pointers and was praised by his father/coach for his defense on Gordon Hayward, who hit just 3 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Clippers fortunes had turned for the worse late in the first half of Game 3 when Blake Griffin came down wrong on his right foot and limped off the floor with what turned out to be a plantar plate injury to his right foot. Soon afterward he was declared out for the playoffs, the second straight year after only playing four games last year against the Blazers.

The Clippers came back to win that game, but lost Game 4 on a fourth-quarter rally by the Jazz and then put themselves in a hole by losing Game 5 in L.A. Tuesday night. But they didn’t panic and came to Salt Lake confident.

In Friday’s game, the Clippers trailed from the start by as many as nine points, but scored 11 straight points over a four-minute stretch at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter. They fell behind by four late in the quarter, but finished the quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 47-45 halftime lead.

They went on a 15-4 run starting at the mid-point of the third quarter to lead 74-63 and closed the quarter with a 78-70 lead. They pushed the lead to as much as 14 in the fourth quarter before the Jazz made a late rally to close the final margin.