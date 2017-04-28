SALT LAKE CITY — There’s no question at this point that Utah Jazz small forward Gordon Hayward has turned into one of the best players in the NBA.

There was his first All-Star selection in February, and in the four playoff contests entering Friday’s Game 6 in which he wasn’t dealing with the effects of food poisoning, Hayward averaged 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Yet a number of people involved in the league aren’t getting his name right.

Throughout the first round, LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has repeatedly called Hayward “Haywood” in press settings, while Charles Barkley has done the same on TV.

Further, ESPN’s Zach Lowe spelled Hayward’s first name “Gordan” in a tweet after Game 5.

Hayward was pretty adamant on Friday how he feels about the problem.

“No, it does not bug me,” he said. “People have been saying that my whole life, spelling my name wrong, saying my name wrong. Doesn’t bother me...it is what it is.”

While the name inaccuracy hasn’t bothered him, the episode late in Game 5 in which he got tangled up with Clippers guard Chris Paul showed that Hayward perhaps isn’t as mild-mannered as he was when he arrived in the Beehive State with boyish looks in 2010.

“I’ve grown up a little bit here obviously in Utah,” he said Friday morning before Game 6, discussing the loose ball incident that resulted in a double technical foul. “I think it was a competitive thing and adrenaline got going. That’s a scrum where the person that comes out on top with it gives a little boost of energy to the team, and that’s what I wanted to do for that.”

JOHNSON FEELING THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH?

Johnson was asked Friday if he feels younger than his age of 35.

“No, I do not feel young,” he deadpanned.

More seriously, he said, “You know what, it’s fun. I think these guys help me and give me energy day in and day out, but 35, 36 is what it is, man. Sixteen years in this league, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

This year has been even better because we’ve learned on the fly. A team that didn’t make the playoffs last year, and this year we’ve made leaps and bounds. It’s been amazing watching these guys grow.”

DODGING KARL MALONE

During Johnson’s minutes with the media on Friday morning at shootaround, he was asked what he remembers about playing against Jazz legend Karl Malone as a youngster.

Johnson recalled a time when he was a rookie for the Boston Celtics playing against the Jazz and he got caught as the only defender back on a 3-on-1 fast break.

We’ll let Johnson take over the story from here:

“I remember him just coming down the lane. I was telling myself to take a charge, but he always comes in with his knees high. I got out of the way and coach took me out. I was a rookie. I’ll never forget it. He cussed me out and everything. I didn’t get back in the game either, but I wasn’t taking that charge.”