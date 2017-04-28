WEST VALLEY — Playing softball is, for most athletes, a break from the demands and pressures of the real world.

But on Saturday, six softball teams will join with host Granger High to play for a sophomore athlete who is fighting for her life.

When Alexis McArthur, known to friends as April Lexi, complained about not feeling well, her mother took her to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a viral infection. On April 12, Lexi called her mom and told her she was feeling very sick, so her mom took her to Primary Children’s Hospital.

A day later, the 15-year-old sophomore, who played on Granger’s junior varsity team, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

As she fights for her life through chemotherapy, her teammates will host a softball tournament to raise money to alleviate the massive burden her family now faces.

“Our softball team has visited and sent gifts to Lexi to let her know how much we love and support her,” said Granger head coach Evan Kirschner. The team decided to host a fundraising tournament at Granger High.

Six teams will be playing in a tournament that begins at noon — Kearns, Hunter, Cyprus, Northridge, Woods Cross and Roy. The Granger softball team will be working concessions and running the raffle and activities that will accompany the tournament.

“We’ve just had a lot of people in the community to donate,” said Granger assistant softball coach Jennifer Griffiths, who organized the event. She said Chick-fil-A donated food, as did Frito Lay and Pepsi. A company donated a bounce house and there will be items for sale, including T-shirts that say “Lexi Strong.” There will be a silent auction and a raffle, with all of the money raised from Saturday’s event going directly to help Lexi’s family pay for her medical treatments.

For those who can’t attend the tournament, donations are being accepted on a GoFundMe page.