SALT LAKE CITY — It seemed like a bit of pregame reverse psychology, but Doc Rivers claimed Friday night’s game was as much of a must-win for the Utah Jazz as it was for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers coach said that bold statement even though his team came into Game 6 at Vivint Arena trailing 3-2 in this first-round series.

"You’ll hear or read or someone said this is a must-win, well, yeah, it’s a must-win," Rivers said at his team's shootaround Friday morning at The Viv. "We know that. It’s a must-win for them too in some ways. ... They face the same pressure. They don’t want to have to go back to a Game 7 on the road, clearly.”

Whether they wanted it or not — and clearly they did not want it, as Rivers pointed out — the Jazz are going back on the road for a Game 7.

This time it's a must-win for both teams.

The Chris Paul-led Clippers evened the series at 3-all with a clutch 98-93 victory in front of 19,911 fans, most of whom left with scratchy throats and broken hearts.

After a rough start, the Clippers looked like they've been here and done that.

After a nice start, the Jazz looked like they haven't been in the playoffs for five years.

"I thought we were competing," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "I’m not sure if we got tired or tired of missing shots. I thought their physicality on the defensive end, we didn’t respond the way we needed to."

Utah’s players seemed to play as nervously as the crowd felt much of the night. Their shots on a 41-percent shooting night were as cold as the frigid Wasatch Front air that was filled with snow during parts of this cold spring day. Their execution, urgency and determination didn’t match that of the Clippers in a wasted opportunity.

Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 31 points and singlehandedly tried to salvage the game with a late surge, but his offensive burst in the final minutes was too little and too late.

Chris Paul kept the Clippers' postseason hopes alive by leading L.A. with 29 points, eight assists and a multitude of tricky plays in a spirited effort.

Game 7 will take place Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Staples Center.

"A lot of big performances for us tonight," Rivers said.

The Jazz will need to win Sunday to advance to the second round for the first time since 2010. The Clippers, who've yet to make it to the Western Conference Finals with Paul, Blake Griffin & Co., will be favored to close out the series and face the Golden State Warriors.

Much of the pregame talk Friday revolved around the fact that close-out games are difficult, and especially for younger teams like the Jazz.

The pressure is more intense. Nerves are high. Experience, which the Clippers have more of than the Jazz, seems to be extra valuable at this juncture. Snyder acknowledged that was probably the case in his pregame interview, and said it’s important to not shrink in the midst of that fact.

“Really,” he said, “ it just comes down at a certain point to your ability to execute and hopefully shoot the ball fairly well, decently. You hope you shoot it great, but sometimes that’s less under your control than just your ability to execute and generate good shots and not have breakdowns defensively and keep your level of understanding.”

Snyder admitted that intensity and physicality are ratcheted up another notch in these elimination games.

“It’s something that we are aware of when you get out there,” Snyder said. “If there is an adjustment, if it’s faster or stronger, you have to make it quickly.”

The Jazz didn’t do that enough on this night, especially when the Clippers became more aggressive and the pressure mounted in the second half.

Utah, which trailed by two at halftime, went up 51-47 early in the third after Rudy Gobert, George Hill and Hayward scored before the Clippers did.

Rivers was visibly upset at his team and called a timeout after Hayward’s jumper. In a moment reminiscent of Snyder’s antics of a couple of seasons ago, the Clippers coach, according to the L.A. Times, even yelled at his players, “Wake up! Wake up!”

The Clippers responded like they were awakened by having a big cup of cold coffee thrown in their faces.

DeAndre Jordan began the surge with a dunk and Paul tied the game with a short jumper. Later in the quarter, Los Angeles went on a game-changing 11-2 run to go up by 11.

Utah trailed by as many as 14 in the final four minutes before making a final push.

Hill capped a 7-0 run to make it 91-84 with 2:27 remaining. The Clippers seemed to regain momentum by taking a 10-point lead on an Austin Rivers 3-pointer, but the Jazz weren't done yet thanks to a late Hayward spree.

Utah's All-Star hit two free throws, scored on a steal and dunk, and then sent a jolt of energy through the building by draining a 3-pointer to help the Jazz pull within 96-93.

Utah played good defense to give itself a shot to force overtime, but Joe Johnson's magic ran out after his terrific series when the 16-year veteran missed a game-tying 3 with three seconds left.

The Jazz almost got the offensive rebound and could've had one last desperation shot, but the ball bobbled off of two players out of bounds. Paul then clinched the Clippers' victory with a pair of free throws with one second to go.

Though the Clippers don’t have a great track record when they’ve trailed 3-2 — only advancing once in nine tries — they could garner some hope for a precedent they set two years ago when they rallied to beat the Spurs in two straight games to close out a 4-3 first-round win.

“It helps us a little bit. We don’t have a lot of guys that have been together, but we do have more than them (the Jazz) that have been together,” Rivers said. “We do have a group of guys and when you look back they all played well in that Game 6 in San Antonio. J.J. (Redick) had a really nice game. CP had a huge game. Austin had a big game. DJ had a big game. The guys that actually played in the game like that, fortunately we kept them (Spurs) off because fortunately they all played well. Hopefully they can do that again tonight."

Unfortunately for the Jazz, the Clippers did just that.