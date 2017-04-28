SALT LAKE CITY — The body of a 14-year-old boy who was swept up in a rushing stream April 15 has been found on the Colorado River, the National Park Service reported.

A river trip outfitter found the boy Friday and alerted park rangers, who recovered the body believed to be Jackson Standefer's, park officers said in a statement.

The teen, from Tennessee, and his stepgrandmother LouAnn Merrell, of Vernal, were backpacking with family members when the pair lost their footing and were taken downstream by a swift current in Tapeat's Creek.

The Park Service searched for the pair by helicopter, ground crew and drone, officers said, before scaling back its effort April 20.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will officially confirm the identity, and a park investigation is ongoing.

The Park Service did not make mention of Merrell, a former emergency medical technician whose husband, Randy, is a founder of the Merrell Boot Co.