"HIS MAJESTY AND MISSION," by Sheri Dew, Eric D. Huntsman, Daniel K Judd, Camille Fronk Olson, Hank R. Smith, Kevin J Worthen, edited by Nicholas J. Frederick and Keith J. Wilson, Brigham Young University Religious Studies Center and Deseret Book, $17.99, 160 pages (f)

Every year at Easter, a special conference is held at Brigham Young University celebrating the Savior.

“His Majesty and Mission” is a compilation of six talks from the 2016 and 2017 Easter conferences with special emphasis on the Resurrection of the Savior. Readers are treated to teachings from prophets and scriptures, while also being edified by personal experiences and testimonies.

The book is edited by BYU department of ancient scripture faculty, Nicholas J. Frederick and Keith J. Wilson.

Kevin J Worthen, an Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and president of BYU, discusses the emphasis placed on the life of the Savior by church leaders in general conference and shares his powerful witness of Jesus Christ.

Sheri Dew, author and CEO of Deseret Book Company, writes of standing as witnesses of Christ and shares poignant stories from her life about coming to understand the love of the Savior in the process of overcoming heartache and misunderstanding.

Eric D. Huntsman, professor of ancient scripture at BYU, teaches about Good Friday and the cross in relationship to the Savior. He walks readers through the life of the Savior while providing commentary from prophets and religious scholars in addition to his testimony and personal experiences.

Daniel K. Judd, professor of ancient scripture at BYU, covers the historical and scriptural significance of the Atonement and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ while inviting readers to become what the apostle Paul calls “new creatures” in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17).

Camille Fronk Olson, associate professor of ancient scripture at BYU, looks at how the Savior loved others and what we can learn from his example. She focuses on three specific examples from the life of the Savior including the washing of feet and intercessory prayer.

Hank R. Smith, assistant professor of ancient scripture at BYU, writes about what it means to “mourn with hope,” referencing a teaching of the prophet Joseph Smith, and bringing the Resurrection of Jesus Christ to life in intimate and literal ways.

All authors and editors are members of the LDS Church and live in Utah.

Kurt Manwaring is a nonprofit consultant who resides in Taylorsville, Utah. He maintains a personal blog at kurtsperspective.blogspot.com.