The Utah Valley men's golf team is in second place after one round of play at the 2017 WAC Men's Golf Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. The Wolverines carded a first-round score of 11-over-par 295 on Friday.

"I'm proud of the way we finished today," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "The guys battled back after a shaky start. We are within striking distance and that's all you can ask for. Cedric's round was huge for us today."

The Wolverines sit in second place at 11-over-par 295, just five strokes behind leader Seattle U, which shot a first-round score of 6-over-par 290. UVU (+11) is alone in second place in front of third-place UMKC (+14). New Mexico State (+15) is in fourth, followed by UT Rio Grande Valley (+18) in fifth, CSU Bakersfield (+38) in sixth and Chicago State (+48) in seventh.

Cedric Laverdure is tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard after leading the Wolverines with an even-par 71 on Friday. The redshirt sophomore recorded a pair of birdies on the front nine and three more on the backside. The five birdies tied Laverdure with two other golfers for the most birdies recorded on the day.

Ariel Elftman-Hanson is tied for 11th after carding a first-round score of 3-over-par 74. The junior tallied three birdies on the day.

JT Timmons and Gabe Lysen are each tied for 17th after carding first-round scores of 4-over-par 75. Timmons was 6-over par on the front nine but rallied with four birdies on the back nine, including three birdies in his last four holes. Lysen recorded two birdies with 11 pars on the day.

Blair Bursey rounded out the UVU scoring at 6-over-par 77 on Friday. The junior is tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard.

Utah Valley continues play at the WAC Championship on Saturday with Bursey teeing off at 10 a.m. PT. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat. Final round play will take place on Sunday.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.