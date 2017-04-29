The national debt must not be ignored. If it continues to grow indiscriminately, a day of reckoning will come, sapping the strength of the economy, fueling inflation and costing the United States its position as the world’s dominant economy.

President Trump’s latest tax plan, unveiled Wednesday, came without specifics. However, some of its broad outlines — eliminating all tax exemptions other than for charitable contributions and mortgage interest payments, simplifying tax brackets and significantly reducing the corporate tax — are sound policies that we have promoted for years. Allowing Americans to keep more of what they earn would stimulate investment, create jobs and spur innovation. It’s heartening to see someone in power pushing such measures.

But without a corresponding cut in spending — one that surely would require major reforms to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — the measures Trump outlined are likely to grow the debt to a point where economic stimulus is stifled.

Experts place the cost of Trump’s outline at between $3 trillion and $7 trillion over a decade. The Committee for a Responsible Budget estimates the proposed tax cuts would raise the national debt from its current level of 77 percent of gross domestic product to 111 percent by 2027.

The current level already exceeds anything in history other than during World War II. A level of 111 percent would be completely unchartered territory. Holders of U.S. debt may eventually lose confidence in the nation’s ability to pay, leading to an inflation that diminishes wealth and triggers a chronic recession, or worse. The nation no longer would have the resources to effectively fight wars, care for its elderly or operate programs for the poor in a sustainable way. Taxes would inevitably rise and government services would, of necessity, be cut.

Still, it is important to recognize the positive parts of Trump’s proposal. Other nations, notably Canada, have benefitted greatly from reductions in their corporate tax rates. The Toronto Star featured a story Thursday speculating whether “Trump’s corporate tax cut could end Canada’s advantage.”

That story went on to note that many U.S. corporations have moved north of the border recently to avoid taxes, naming Burger King and Valeant Pharmaceuticals as two prominent examples. Canada has a 15 percent corporate tax rate, which is what Trump proposes.

Lowering the corporate rate undoubtedly would stimulate investment in the United States and grow employment, as would eliminating the 3.8 percent investment tax intended to fund Obamacare, which Trump also proposed.

The president’s plan to simplify individual income tax rates also would be a good thing, following the Republican Party’s broad philosophy of broadening the tax base, through the elimination of exemptions, and reducing overall rates.

Significantly, however, Trump has not proposed a border tax on imports, which had been touted as a way to make Mexico pay for construction of a border wall. The plan, also a favorite among many Republicans, is seen as a way to generate income that would offset some of the costs of tax cuts.

Regardless of the pros and cons of Trump’s plan, it faces a difficult challenge in Congress. Every tax exemption is backed by vocal and well-funded special interests. Democrats will be reluctant to back tax cuts, and the few remaining Republican deficit hawks will be hard-pressed to increase the debt.

On that score, it is important to remember that, without any changes, the debt is projected to reach 89 percent of GDP by 2027. The status quo therefore is equally unacceptable.

It’s good the administration has started an effort aimed in the right direction on tax reform. Tax relief and corporate stimuli are sorely needed. But with the debt spiraling out of control, they are only one side of the equation.