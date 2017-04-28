After upsetting the No. 3 seed Saint Mary’s on Thursday, No. 6 seed BYU women’s tennis fell 4-0 to No. 2 Gonzaga in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday at the Bizsantz Family Tennis Center.

“I’m proud of the girls and how they played this weekend,” BYU head Coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. “We set out to finish strong this weekend and that’s what we did. The seniors did a great job this year stepping up and leading this team and we will miss their positive influence.”

The Zags took control early in the match by winning the second and third doubles matches with Alex Bourguignon and Kate Ketels clinching the doubles point with a 6-2 win over BYU’s Samantha Smith and Demi Perkinson.

Gonzaga didn’t let up in singles play, winning three-straight singles matches to complete the sweep and clinch the match. The No. 6 singles finished first with Domonique Garley defeating BYU freshman Alana Bourgeois, 6-1, 6-0. The Zags’ Nevada Apollo defeated Natella Nabieva, 6-2, 6-2, at first singles, and the match ended following Sophie Whittle’s 6-3, 6-3 win over the Cougars’ Savannah Ware-Avina.

With the loss, the Cougars are eliminated from the tournament and finish the season with an overall record of 9-14 and a 3-6 record in the WCC. Gonzaga (17-3) will advance to play No. 1 seed Pepperdine in the championship match Saturday.