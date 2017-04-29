Congressman Jason Chaffetz has announced he will be taking a three- to four-week absence to recover from foot surgery. I wish him good medical care and a speedy recovery.

In 2015 my husband also took a three- to four-week leave from work to recover from surgery related to colon cancer. He was fortunate to have sufficient insurance coverage and an employer who allowed him to take the time necessary for recovery. The medical bills were extensive.

Chaffetz remarked, “Medical emergencies are never convenient.” Indeed. For many Americans, medical emergencies are more than just inconvenient — they are personally and financially devastating. Many simply cannot afford to leave work for a month or pay their overwhelming medical bills.

As Congressman Chaffetz takes his much-needed medical leave, I hope he and other congressional leaders will consider the millions of Americans who will lose their coverage under proposed changes to the ACA. Access to medical leave and coverage for pre-existing conditions is critical. Essential benefits are exactly that — essential. Chaffetz has a powerful voice in Washington and within his political party. I hope he will use his voice to encourage public policy that embraces compassion and health care reform that makes care more accessible and affordable to all Americans.

Jessica Rawson

Kaysville