President Donald Trump acknowledge applause after signing an Antiquities Executive Order during a ceremony at the Interior Department in Washington, Wednesday, April, 26, 2017. The president is asking for a review of the designation of tens of millions of acres of land as "national monuments." Front row, from left are, Rep. Ben Bishop, R-Utah, the president and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

As reported by the Deseret News, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that directs the Department of the Interior to “review” national monument designations made by past presidents under the Antiquities Act and to recommend possible changes to those designations.

At the press conference accompanying the signing, Trump specifically referenced the Bears Ears National Monument created by President Barack Obama as “an egregious abuse of power.” Utah’s congressional delegation cheered Trump’s order. They said the order is an important step toward the rescission of certain designations, including Bears Ears. This enthusiasm is misplaced, however, because the president cannot legally rescind the Bears Ears National Monument designation or any other national monument designation made by past presidents.

Under Article IV, Section 3 of the Constitution, Congress has the exclusive authority to manage federal lands. Consistent with that authority, Congress passed the Antiquities Act in 1906, a law that granted authority to the president to create national monuments from land that was already owned or controlled by the federal government. Notably, the Antiquities Act did not give the president the authority to rescind designations. Under our system of government, the president only has power that the Constitution or Congress gives him. Because neither the Constitution nor congressional legislation gives the president authority to rescind designations, Trump has no authority to revoke the national monument status of Bears Ears or any other national monument.

The question of whether a president can rescind a national monument designation is not new. In fact, the issue was settled long ago. In 1938, in response to a question from President Franklin Roosevelt about whether he could rescind a national monument designation made by his predecessor, Calvin Coolidge, the attorney general of the United States explained that the president had no authority to unilaterally revoke a national monument designation made by a former president. Attorney General Homer Cummings explained that “if public lands are reserved by the president for a particular purpose under express authority of an act of Congress, the president is thereafter without authority to abolish such reservation.” Congress adopted this opinion into law in 1976 with the Federal Land Policy Management Act.

Consistent with this principle, the only national monument designations that have been revoked have been done by Congress in an act of legislation. And though some presidents have modified the boundaries of some national monuments, no president has invoked a change so significant that it effectively terminated the national monument designation.

Of course, the limits of the Constitution have done little to deter Trump from some of his bolder initiatives. However, Trump and the Utah delegation must understand that a swift legal challenge will be the first thing to occur if the president were to attempt to unilaterally revoke the Bears Ears National Monument. In that legal battle, Trump will likely find himself in a familiar place: the losing side of the courtroom.

Adam Alba is an attorney. He practices in the area of complex commercial litigation at the firm Magleby Cataxinos & Greenwood in Salt Lake City.