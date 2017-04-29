A massive ship, moving three-story buildings, sea turtles, a live donkey and, of course, a great fish are all part of the set for “Jonah: On Stage.” From the Sight & Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this whale of a tale was filmed in front of a life audience and will be screened in more than 600 cinema theaters nationwide in a one-night event on Tuesday May 2, including the Cinemark theaters in West Jordan and Draper.

“We love the idea that it’s a one-night-only event,” Dan Deal, director/producer, said in an interview. “Just like the theater, everybody is collectively experiencing it at the same time, just across the nation.”

The biblical story of Jonah follows the prophet, who, at first, ignores God’s call to preach to the wicked people of Nineveh. Rather than go to Nineveh, Jonah boards a ship headed in the opposite direction, and when a storm hits, he is thrown overboard.

Jonah hears God command him to go to Nineveh in "Jonah: On Stage!" in select theaters one night only, nationwide, on May 2, 2017. | Sight & Sound Theatres

And he is swallowed by a huge fish.

Sight & Sound’s fish is 40 feet and swims out over the audience chasing Jonah during spectacular underwater scenes.

Deal said the team knew this scene would be the one audience members are the most curious about. Complete with special effects and lighting, colorful fish swimming down the aisles and jellyfish flying overhead, Deal said this scene can bring out the kid in everyone. Even the Sight & Sound staff loves to watch again and again, he said.

As one of the the largest faith-based live production groups in the U.S, Sight & Sound Theatre has been portraying biblical stories on stage in Lancaster for over 40 years. Its goal, according to Deal, is to bring those influential stories to life.

“It’s called Sight & Sound so that people can see and hear these stories in a different way and relate to them in a different way,” Deal said. He said the Bible has been influencing people for thousands of years and Sight & Sound wants people to be able to connect with the stories in another way.

It has a second theater in Branson, Missouri, that opened in 2008. Over the years, its 28 shows have welcomed more than 22 million visitors worldwide. But since not everyone can travel to Pennsylvania or Missouri to witness the action live, Sight & Sound has partnered with Fathom Events to spread its message to a bigger audience.

“We want to continue to pursue opportunities to provide an opportunity to a broader audience to see these shows and experience these Bible stories that are bigger than life,” said Katie Miller, corporate communications manager. “This just felt like the next step in a natural progression.”

The port town of Joppa springs to busy life in "Jonah: On Stage!" in select theaters one night only, nationwide, on May 2, 2017. | Sight & Sound Theatres

In its giant theaters with 300-foot wraparound stages, Sight & Sound brings a theatrical experience happening above, beside and all around the audience. But in the film, audience members will have the opportunity to experience the show more closely, like seeing the details in costumes and sets.

“The film was the perfect way to capture what we do because it’s so about the visual at Sight & Sound,” Deal said.

Producing shows is a big undertaking for Sight & Sound, Deal said. Each one is about three and a half years in the making. During that time, composers, designers and writers collaborate to create original content based on scriptures.

With Jonah, Deal said the team wanted to make the story bright, fun and colorful. It’s only a few chapters in the Bible, so the team took some creative licensing to add extra characters and scenes to move the story. The characters Jonah encounters encourage him to get back on the right path. Many of the characters mirror Jonah — like a donkey in one scene.

“The donkey is being as stubborn with Jonah as Jonah is being with the Lord,” Deal said. “All the scenes are scenarios of Jonah having the opportunity to see himself.”

Jonah encounters a stubborn donkey on his travels in ​"Jonah: On Stage!" which is in select theaters one night only, nationwide, on May 2, 2017. | Sight & Sound Theatres

In addition to a cast with more that 50 actors, the play has almost three dozen animal actors as well — the whale not included.

The most importance message from this story is that the Lord loves us, according to Deal.

“It’s God’s mercy that pours out his love on us. It’s his desire and hope that we share that with others,” he said. “That’s really the heart of Jonah.”

This family-friendly show is appropriate for all ages. Deal said he is always shocked when people tell him their 2-year-olds sat quietly through the whole show.

“It’s so visual, stimulating and fun," Deal said. "You’ve got the colors and the animals and the fish and the boat. It really attracts all ages.”

Deal hopes this experience entertains and inspires.

“It’s a specific experience to interact with the scriptures in a very tangible, real and fun way,” he said. “Hopefully it will be impacting.”

It will be showing at 7 p.m. May 2 at the Cinemark at Jordan Landng, 7301 S. Jordan Landing, West Jordan, and at the Draper Gateway, 12100 Factory Outlet Drive. For more information, a trailer and tickets, visit JonahOnStageMovie.com.