LAYTON — Martha Camarillo Freston, a Northridge High School graduate and now a law student at the University of California, Berkeley, is one of 12 students chosen to participate in a two-week program that uses the conduct of lawyers and judges in Nazi-occupied Europe as a way to reflect on ethics in the legal profession today.

The two-week summer program in Germany and Poland is sponsored by the Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics. Now in its eighth year, the New York-based organization provides a unique historical lens to engage graduate students in professional schools as well as early stage practitioners in five fields — business, journalism, law, medicine and seminary — in an intensive course of study focused on contemporary ethical issues in their professions.

Freston joins a diverse group of 63 fellows across all five programs chosen through a competitive process that drew close to 1,000 applicants from around the world. The organization covers all program costs, including travel, food and lodging.