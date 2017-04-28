The Weber State men's golf team opened the 2017 Big Sky Conference Championships in fine fashion on Friday, posting a 15-over-par total of 303 in very windy conditions at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The round has the Wildcats in the lead after 18 holes.

Kyler Dearden led the Wildcats on the day with an even-par 72. After opening with a double-bogey six on the par-4 first hole, Dearden carded four birdies against a pair of bogeys to fight through the windy conditions for the top score of the day. Dearden was later joined by Joshua Matz atop the leaderboard.

Tournament favorite Sacramento State posted a total of 304 on the day to sit one shot behind the Wildcats. Northern Colorado is third after a 306, while Hartford is fourth at 309.

Big Sky Golfer of the Year, Aaron Beverly, led the Hornets to their second-place standing with a 1-over-par 73 and is in third place after 18 holes, while the league's Freshman of the Year, Coby Welch of Northern Colorado, is fourth at 74.

Weber State's Alex Herzog carded a pair of birdies and went bogey-free during his final eight holes to finish strong with a 3-over-par 75 and is tied for fifth overall.

Lee Shepherd went without a birdie in his round, but he posted a solid score of 5-over-par 77 and is tied for 10th, giving the Wildcats three players in the top 10. Sean Badger highlighted his round with an eagle on No. 2 and a birdie on No. 13 en route to a 79, while Boston Watts carded a single birdie to also post a 79. The pair is tied for 16th overall.