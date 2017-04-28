SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Vivian Lee, the CEO of University of Utah Health Care who was at the center of a heated controversy for the firing of the Huntsman Cancer Institute director last week, resigned Friday.

"In a more private way, it is fair to say that some of the strong invective directed at my integrity and character, which was carried in the news media over the past two weeks, has been disturbing, especially to the younger members of our family in this close-knit community in Utah we have come to call home," Lee said in an email to University of Utah Health Care employees. "I am hoping my decision today will help in putting that completely in the past."

Lee detailed her accomplishments, which also included a role as senior vice president for health sciences at the U. and dean of the medical school there, but said the move was the right thing to do. She is resigning from all leadership roles.

"I have worked as hard as I could to carry forward the mission of our entire health sciences community and of the university," Lee wrote. "Taking account of the events of the last two weeks, I believe the best interests of the University are now served by the decision I am taking today."

See the email below:

Libby Mitchell, spokeswoman for University of Utah Health, said in a statement that Lee will remain in her position as a tenured professor of radiology.

"We are grateful to Dr. Lee for her visionary leadership," Mitchell said. "Our health system is exceptionally strong and filled with incredibly talented faculty, staff and leaders. Dr. Lee will remain at the University of Utah as a tenured professor of radiology."

Grant Lasson, associate vice president of strategy at the University of Utah Health, said he was deeply disappointed at Lee's departure.

"I feel a great sense of loss for Dr. Lee and her family," Lasson said. "I think she came here as a guest in our community, she did her best, she got treated in a way that nobody should."

Lasson said he worked for Lee for five years and felt like her reputation was unfairly damaged by those who criticized her in media reports over the past 10 days.

"The person I knew was caring of people, made her best efforts always to do the best for the university and was full of integrity," he said.

Lee also defended her reluctance to speak to the media.

"I know full well that many wonderful friends and colleagues are rightly upset, and that others are at least very puzzled, by recent events," Lee said in her email. "I deeply regret this and give my apologies to all. I am aware too that more than a few have felt there should be some sort of reply to the very strong criticisms of leadership and actions, directed especially at me."

"This absence is not because of a lack of strongly held alternative viewpoints and substantive positions, but rather a clear sense that the best interests of our University and of our entire community are to collegially embrace one another and all move forward together."

But Lee's departure was welcomed by some staff. Trudy Oliver, a professor in the Department of Oncological Sciences and a researcher at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, expressed gratitude for the move in a prepared statement.

"I think she's done some positive things for the university while she was here. I think her actions in the recent Beckerle event were questionable and lacked transparency and because of that, caused some undue harm to our reputation," Oliver said in a statement. "I am not totally surprised at her decision. I hope that our community can learn from this event and move forward stronger together."

But Ed Clark, chairman of the U.'s Department of Pediatrics, said the university will be worse off with Lee's absence.

"This is a devastating event for the University of Utah," Clark said. "It's difficult to see how we can recover from this tragic loss of an iconic, effective leader."

Clark continued: "I believe that there was no element of balance of fairness or equity in this process. The question in my mind is — is this the University of Utah or is the university that is susceptible to outside forces that are contrary to the values of an academic institution?"

U. board of trustees Chairman H. David Burton told the Deseret News that he was made aware of Lee's resignation late Friday afternoon.

"She was a valuable asset to the university," Burton said. "We wish her well (in her future endeavors) but we’re very appreciative of what she’s accomplished."

Reason for Beckerle firing?

Earlier Friday, a Huntsman Cancer Foundation executive blamed a faulty written analysis of Huntsman Cancer Institute's ability to attract grants from the National Institutes of Health as a factor in the firing of institute CEO Mary Beckerle.

Susan Sheehan, chief operating officer of the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, told the Deseret News that the report was poorly researched, didn't reflect well on the institute because of erroneous methodology and may have persuaded University of Utah President David Pershing to sign off on Beckerle's firing.

"I do know that Dr. Pershing was given information that showed that Huntsman (Cancer Institute) was underperforming in its competitiveness for (National Institutes of Health)-style grants," Sheehan said. "I think probably that was factored in."

The university thus far has refused to provide a reason for firing Beckerle, saying only that her termination was a personnel issue. Beckerle was later reinstated following a public outcry led by Jon Huntsman Sr., the billionaire founder and namesake of Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Sheehan is the first to comment publicly on the rationale for Beckerle being fired April 17 in an email from Pershing and Lee.

Sheehan said Lee handed her a copy of the grants report in a December meeting that also was attended by Pershing. Sheehan said she was stunned by what was in the report, and she challenged its findings at the time.

"They're actually really up on what they're securing from the (National Institutes of Health)," Sheehan said of the Huntsman Cancer Institute. "They've actually had an increase. I said, 'How are you doing that analysis because I believe things are better than they've ever been.'"

Ashley Bright, spokeswoman for Huntsman Cancer Institute, touted the facility's ability to secure grants in a prepared statement Friday.

“HCI has a strong track record of securing NIH funding for our cancer research, particularly in light of an unpredictable climate for federal funding for research grants,” Bright said.

The institute reported Friday that it had received $37.7 million in grants and contracts from the National Institutes of Health in 2016, and $61.1 million in such grants and contracts overall when accounting for similar sources, such as the American Cancer Society and others. In 2015, the institute received $34.8 million from National Institutes of Health, part of a $55.9 million overall figure.

Statistics for earlier years weren't immediately available.

Sheehan said the analysis employed an "apples to oranges type of analysis" that unfairly portrayed Huntsman Cancer Institute and relied on faulty financial comparisons.

"It was a flawed comparison," she said. "Somebody was comparing the overall big, rolled-up picture of Huntsman (Cancer Institute) compared to one $10 million research project."

Sheehan didn't know who authored the report, but said its findings were not adequately scrutinized by the university. The report was later reviewed by the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, which "learned that the analysis was flawed," she said.

"I think they just didn't get the side of the story from the institute itself," Sheehan said. "That was what was wrong with this whole process. Mary Beckerle never got the chance to present her side of the story, nor did the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. If you don't know what's being said, you don't know how to dispel misunderstandings."

The foundation is an organization that exists to raise money solely for the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Beckerle's termination, Sheehan said, boiled down to a failure to communicate.

"I think this whole thing could have been adverted had there been stronger communication," she said.

Contacted about Sheehan's remarks Friday, U. spokesman Chris Nelson said the university had no comment.

Lee under microscope

Beckerle's firing and reinstatement have put a microscope on Lee, whom Huntsman called for to be fired last week. Huntsman has since backed off of those demands and said Lee is no longer of concern to him because the university has arranged for Beckerle to begin reporting directly to Pershing.

On Tuesday — the day of Beckerle's reinstatement — Burton said the executive committee of that board initially supported the decision to fire Beckerle, but added that they reinstated the director and CEO with a new, improved perspective that he called "20/20 hindsight." He also called the process of rehiring her a "learning session for the board."

"The issues, at the moment they were presented to us — we did not have any reason not to support the administration," Burton said.

Burton declined at the time to comment on whether trustees were satisfied with the answers given about Beckerle's initial firing.

Also Tuesday, board of trustees Vice Chairman Phillip Clinger took responsibility for board members who were not on the executive committee not being fully briefed about the decision to fire Beckerle.

"Had I done a better job of communicating the message, we wouldn't have trustees right now feeling that they didn't know the whole story," he said then.

The seeming tension between the university and the Huntsman Cancer Institute could have had catastrophic financial consequences, according to Huntsman. He told the Deseret News this week that the U. would have lost out on a $250 million donation from Huntsman Cancer Foundation had it not reversed course and reinstated Beckerle.

A few prominent university officials who have been dismissed by Lee have publicly questioned her method of leadership.

Numerous attempts to reach Lee for comment have been unsuccessful, but 13 department chairs and co-chairs released an open letter this week offering their "full and unwavering support" of Lee and praised her for raising federal grant money levels 25 percent since the beginning of her tenure, which started in 2011.

The letter was posted on the petition site change.org and had received more than 900 signatures by Friday afternoon. A comment on that site attributed to Gordon Crabtree, CEO of University of Utah Health Care, censured those who have criticized Lee.

"Who would have thought that demeaning Dr. Lee in the public forum would be considered acceptable behavior by many who chose to 'pile on,'" the comment says. "I have worked with Dr. Lee for many years and consider her one of the brightest and progressive leaders I have ever known."

Pershing also remains fully supportive of Lee, according to multiple university representatives.

Lasson said the university will suffer negative effects from Lee having to resign following severe backlash to the firing of Beckerle.

"I worry for the university too, because I don’t know under these circumstances can we find another good leader," he said.