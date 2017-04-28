That's the one thing I've said since the first day I got in here, is that we're a team, we're not 11 players plus additional players who are just here for the ride.

There’s a subtle but significant difference between Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City as they get ready to renew their heated MLS rivalry this weekend.

Kansas City’s injury report includes just one player, Diego Rubio, who is still working his way back from an ACL injury suffered last October. RSL’s injury report includes a whopping 10 players.

Five of those players — Justen Glad, Jordan Allen, Tony Beltran, Aaron Maund and Nick Rimando — are listed as questionable for this Saturday’s match (5:30 p.m., KMYU). Last year those five combined to start 115 games.

As a result of so many injuries just eight games into the 2017 season, 20 different players have started matches for Real Salt Lake, while 24 have made appearances. In contrast, only 12 different Kansas City players have started matches and only 16 have made appearances.

Kansas City has started the same goalkeeper, back four and defensive midfielder in all seven games this season and its made the most of that week-to-week continuity with a 3-1-3 record and only three goals conceded.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake’s revolving door onto the pitch has led to numerous hit or miss performances and 12 goals allowed. That includes two gifted goals to Atlanta in last week’s home loss.

Mike Petke can’t do anything about the injury hand he’s been dealt since taking over as head coach, but said it’s led to competitive training sessions with starting spots opening up on a weekly basis.

“That’s the one thing I’ve said since the first day I got in here, is that we’re a team, we’re not 11 players plus additional players who are just here for the ride,” said Petke.

That next-man-up mentality has actually served Real Salt Lake well against Kansas City in recent years. Since losing to Kansas City in the MLS Cup final 2013, RSL is unbeaten in seven straight (4-0-3) against Kansas City, including two road wins last year.

It’s Kansas City’s longest active winless streak against any club in MLS.

When RSL won at Kansas City 2-1 last April, it prevailed despite the absence of five regulars in the starting line-up because of injuries and suspension.

Kansas City figures to be doubly motivated on Saturday. Not only should it be motivated to halt skid against RSL, but it’s coming off its first loss of the season and anxious for a bounce back.

“It’s a fortress there. They have very dynamic players going forward, they push their outside backs incredibly high,” said Petke.

Despite being so aggressive in the attack, Petke said Kansas City usually has the ball in good positions which minimizes emergency defending in transition.

“They’re a team that’s confident, and if we let them in our middle of the field and our attacking field, and have command and move the ball without any opposition it’s going to be a long day,” said Petke.

Mistakes doomed RSL in last week’s loss to Atlanta, but Petke said he’s going to continue to have his team push to play regardless of the venue. Minimizing mistakes could be key in escaping with another result.