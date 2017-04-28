OREM — Utah Valley University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday for the new Cole Nellesen Building, which will house the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism.

Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be an open house. The 15,000-square-foot, privately funded building is located west of the McKay Education Center, and it includes classrooms, therapy rooms, sensory rooms and playgrounds.

The building is named after Cole Nelleson, who has autism, and whose parents — Keith and Melisa Nelleson — helped get the project off the ground with a generous donation.