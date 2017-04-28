FILE— A Bountiful man suspected of groping at least three shoppers was arrested Thursday at his home.

BOUNTIFUL — A Bountiful man suspected of groping at least three shoppers was arrested Thursday at his home.

Victor Chavez, 31, was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of three counts of sexual battery, drug distribution in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Between April 9 and April 12, police believe Chavez was hanging out in the 500 South business corridor area and randomly grabbed the behinds of at least three women, two inside a store and one outside a business. In one case he apologized to the victim before running off, Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards said.

Surveillance video from at least one of the incidents was released. Edwards said the man had unique tattoos on his arms and neck that resulted in detectives receiving an anonymous tip.

That tip led investigators to Chavez's home in Bountiful, where he was arrested. Edwards said he was also in possession of methamphetamine at the time. There was no known motive as of Friday for the alleged attacks.

Police say there could be other victims who haven't reported their crimes yet, possibly all along the Wasatch Front based on Chavez's travel patterns, Edwards said.