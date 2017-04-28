From pizza to pineapple, this week’s Mormon Mentions features musicians and actors on the hunt for a good meal and a good laugh — even if the joke is on them.

Donny Osmond revealed he might have been in a Disney film other than "Mulan" and, in case fans are experiencing Vocal Point withdrawals, a new music video of the singing group will be released next week. General authorities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reflected on their messages given in General Conference and encourage members to be active in their faith and to help those in need.

Osmond revealed that his nephew, an animation supervisor for Disney, used some of his uncle’s mannerisms as inspiration for the character Prince Hans in the movie "Frozen." Check out the similarities between Osmond and Prince Hans here:

Lately I've had a lot of questions about my connection with @Disney's #Frozen. Sharing the story on Instagram: https://t.co/m1Y91CSmDv pic.twitter.com/8gTGRzqgkf — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) April 28, 2017

Lindsey Stirling and pineapple fruit might have some similarities in this surprising tweet:

Excuse me Ma'am has anyone ever told you your head resembles a pineapple...? pic.twitter.com/dA2M0kxrHE — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) April 24, 2017

Studio C tweeted earlier this week it's adding three new members to the cast.

We're excited to welcome 2 MORE new cast members, Dalton Johnson & Aaron Fielding! They'll join Tori as “featured cast members" of #StudioC! pic.twitter.com/Vd8rrrc4dT — Studio C (@StudioC_tv) April 22, 2017

Whether pizza is a meal for dinner or a potential spirit animal, Studio C’s Natalie Madsen and her daughter are up for either.

My daughter after finishing her @slabpizza Me: what's wrong? My daughter: I miss my pizza 😢 #mydaughterismyspiritanimal — Natalie Madsen (@NatalieMadsen) April 22, 2017

James The Mormon took “man’s best friend” to a new level while shopping at the grocery store on Tuesday night.

What is the best frozen pizza?



Asking for my dog. pic.twitter.com/rwsIDVJ9Hy — James The Mormon (@jamesthemormon) April 26, 2017

Vocal Point says its newest music video will be released next week.

ONE WEEK until our next video!! We are SO excited.

Now if we can just figure out how to get down off of this giant rock... 😳 #moab pic.twitter.com/D9yv52JrHC — BYU Vocal Point (@BYUVocalPoint) April 25, 2017

A fan of Brandon Sanderson discovered a well-worn copy of “Mistborn, the Final Empire” in Alcatraz.

Al Carraway encouraged those who feel lonely or forgotten on Thursday night.

in case no one else is telling you, allow me:

THE WORLD WILL NOT BE BETTER WITHOUT YOU. pic.twitter.com/IZzLpah1Cm — Al Carraway (@22AlFox) April 28, 2017

Carraway also tweeted about Super Adoption Day Friday morning.

TODAY is super adoption day with No Kill Utah! Over 800 animals who need a home- Go save a life!🐶🐱 pic.twitter.com/1YN7RC1boZ — Al Carraway (@22AlFox) April 28, 2017

On the LDS Church Instagram account, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf spoke about an experience he had visiting refugee camps in the Middle East.

“These people were not of our faith, but they were our brothers and sisters and they urgently needed help,” he said. "... the active faith of our Church members brings help, relief, and hope to our fellowmen in need, regardless of their religion, nationality, or education.”

The same Instagram account shared a photo of President Henry B. Eyring and his sons Friday morning. In the post, President Eyring reflected on a moment when he was frustrated with his sons that turned into a moment of peace due to a prompting by the Holy Ghost.

“I am eternally grateful that the Lord rescued me from unkind feelings by sending the Holy Ghost to let me see a child of God as He saw him,” he said.

The Facebook account of Elder Neil L. Anderson remembered Elder Bruce Porter, an old friend of the apostle’s. Elder Porter suffered from a kidney defect for more than two decades and wrote his testimony of Jesus Christ in a letter to his children. Elder Anderson said his friend’s letter teaches “overcoming the world does not mean we live a cloistered life. ... Rather, it opens up the more expansive view of faith, drawing us to the Savior and His promises.”

This Easter, I am again reminded of the Christlike example of my friend, Elder Bruce Porter, and of an Easter letter he... Posted by Neil L Andersen on Sunday, April 16, 2017

Mormon Mentions highlights social media posts with connections to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.