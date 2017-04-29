The Pac-12’s 2017 Morris Award winner for the conference’s top offensive lineman is headed to the NFL. Former Utah offensive guard Isaac Asiata was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 164th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Asiata was a four-year starter for the Utes who made 39 straight-starts over the last three seasons. He also played in the Senior Bowl after finishing his career with the Utes. Against USC last season, Asiata scored a touchdown after falling on a fumble in the end zone.

A graduate of Spanish Fork High, where he was a two-time first team all-state selection, Asiata also served an LDS Church mission in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His cousin, Matt, also starred at running back for the Utes and is an NFL free agent, after playing the past five seasons for the Minnesota Vikings.

Listed as the fourth-best offensive guard available by CBS Sports, Asiata drew the praises of writer Rob Rang.

“Asiata may lack the name recognition of some of the other top interior linemen in the country but he is well known among NFL scouts, who see him as a future starting left guard — and a successful one at that due to his blend of initial quickness, agility and power," Rang wrote.