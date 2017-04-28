SALT LAKE CITY — South Jordan’s Brandee Hick is one of 50 finalists for the 2017 Braille Challenge.

The challenge, hosted by the Braille Institute, will be held June 17 on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Knowing that braille literacy is essential for success of youth with low to no vision, Braille Institute developed the two-stage annual competition, now in its 17th year, to encourage children to fine tune their braille skills and celebrate their accomplishments. This year more than 1,100 braille readers participated in one of 51 preliminary regional events across the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists — ages 6 to 19 — compete in five categories: reading comprehension, spelling, chart and graph reading, proofreading, and speed and accuracy. Once the competition is complete, the top three finalists in each age category are recognized at an awards ceremony honoring all 50 finalists and their families.