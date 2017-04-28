After three years of terrorizing Pac-12 offenses, former Utah safety Marcus Williams is taking his ball-hawking skills to the NFL. Williams was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft on Friday in Philadelphia.

A two-time All Pac-12 selection, Williams led the Utes in interceptions last season, with five. In his career with Utah, Williams played in 37 of a possible 39 games, making 30 starts. In addition to his work on the field, Williams was a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 Academic selection.

Williams, who attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Corona, California, declared for the draft following his junior year at Utah.

ESPN listed Williams as one of the top "sleepers" in this year's draft.

"He's the ultimate center fielder who cleans up mistakes and makes plays. Most of the draft projections have Williams pegged as a third-round selection, and if he does last that long, the teams who need a safety and pass him by are going to be sorry," wrote ESPN’s Chris Low.