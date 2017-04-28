FILE - The 2nd District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the 2nd District Court.

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2nd District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the 2nd District Court.

The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Scott Hadley, effective Aug. 1. The 2nd Judicial District includes Davis, Morgan and Weber counties.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Catherine Conklin, domestic relations commissioner, 2nd District Court; Camille Neider, attorney/owner, Hutchison Neider; Reuben Renstrom, justice court judge, South Ogden, South Weber, Harrisville, Riverdale and Woods Cross justice courts; Dean Saunders, deputy county attorney, Weber County Attorney’s Office; and Jennifer Valencia, director, Utah Sentencing Commission.

Written comments can be submitted to Mark Johnson, 2nd District Judicial Nominating Commission chairman, at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.

The deadline for written comments is noon Monday, May 8. The nominating commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Gary Herbert, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Herbert’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.