DRAPER — A 16-year-old girl will be charged in juvenile court with two counts of negligent homicide for a crash that killed two of her classmates last year.

The Draper Police Department on Friday announced its intentions to file a petition on the two charges, both class A misdemeanors, against the driver of the vehicle.

Ethan Fraga and Lexie Fenton, both 16, were killed late on the night of Nov. 19 when the car they riding in rolled on Highland Drive near 12900 South and caught fire. The vehicle was carrying five 16-year-olds from Corner Canyon High School.

Lexie and Ethan were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The others — Hayden Gale, Lexie Fenton's twin sister Lauren Fenton, and the driver — were transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray with mostly minor injuries.

The Deseret News is not naming the driver at this time.

Draper Police Deputy Chief John Eining said the investigation into the crash was "incredibly extensive" and detectives have "no doubt" about what caused the incident. But police declined to release specifics about how the accident happened, saying it will eventually come out in court.

However, some deductions could be made based on what charges were not recommended, Eining said. Police did not file a petition for the more serious charges of automobile homicide or manslaughter.

Automobile homicide is typically filed when alcohol is involved. Manslaughter is typically filed when a person exhibits extreme negligence that should have been realized.

Eining declined to comment on whether detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash.

There were also reports that at least one victim was pulled out of the car, either by an emergency responder, a bystander or one of the other teens. Police were still interviewing people to sort out the timeline, determine whether the vehicle was on fire at that point and how fast the fire spread.

Eventually, the SUV was fully engulfed.

All five students were members of the Corner Canyon mountain biking team.