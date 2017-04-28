In this Monday, April 24, 2017, photo, corporate signage hangs at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings on Tuesday, April 25. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Sorry, McDonald’s enthusiasts. A staple drink will no longer be sold there.

The fast-food chain will phase out Hi-C Orange after May 1, according to HuffPost. McDonald’s announced the decision in a memo to McDonald’s managers and operators this week.

McDonald’s new contract with Coca-Cola inspired the change. The hamburger chain will add Sprite TropicBerry soda instead, HuffPost reported.

EatThis.com called Hi-C Orange “the same refreshing beverage that cooled you off after a romp around the PlayPlace and tasted especially good with McNuggets dipped in honey.”

McDonald’s confirmed to Eat This, Not That! that the stores will continue to sell the drink until its inventory runs out.

"Its gonna be a fun few weeks up ahead. Hi-C is one of the more popular drinks at my location,” one reddit user said, according to Eat This.

Twitter didn’t seem to happy with the decision.

When Mc.Donald's tell you that they are out of Hi-C Orange. Yup, and I'm out of here. *pulls off* that's all I wanted. 🙄 — BreyRenay ✨ (@breyrenay) April 15, 2017

Nobody's hi-c taste better than McDonald's. — Dee 💋 (@_xoprincessdee) April 16, 2017

HI-C orange drink is the best thing on McDonald's menu! Not up for debate. — ZEL (@ZelWel) April 14, 2017

That's not the only chanage at the burger gaint. McDonald’s also changed up their employee uniforms into black and silver outfits, according to the Deseret News.

Social media compared the uniforms to something from “Star Wars” or “50 Shades of Gray.”

Was the goal of these new #McDonalds uniform to make it look as depressing on the outside as the people who wear it feel on the inside? pic.twitter.com/htuhBe06HT — Russell (@russellchau) April 25, 2017