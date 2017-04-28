They face the same pressure. They don't want to have to go back to a Game 7 on the road, clearly, so I think this will be a hard-played game — you hope a really well-played game.

SALT LAKE CITY — If the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling the pressure of having their season end tonight at Vivint Arena, they're not showing it.

In fact, Clippers coach Doc Rivers believes the Utah Jazz have as much pressure on them. Sure, the Jazz own a 3-2 first-round series lead going into this 8:30 p.m. showdown, but Rivers thinks the home team will feel urgency to win tonight to avoid a Game 7 in L.A. on Sunday.

"You’ll hear or read or someone said this is a must-win, well, yeah, it’s a must-win," Rivers said at his team's shootaround Friday morning at The Viv. "We know that. It’s a must-win for them too in some ways. ...

"They face the same pressure," he said of the Jazz. "They don’t want to have to go back to a Game 7 on the road, clearly, so I think this will be a hard-played game — you hope a really well-played game."

The Jazz survived the early part of this series without defensive anchor Rudy Gobert, and they've taken a 3-2 lead thanks to a gutsy win without Gordon Hayward in Game 4 after he became ill from food poisoning and then by picking up an impressive 96-92 win at Staples Center in Game 5.

The Clippers are trying to extend their postseason life without Blake Griffin, who's out with a right toe injury. L.A. had beaten Utah 18 of 20 times before this playoff series, and Chris Paul & Co. did pick up a Game 3 win in Utah last week.

Paul said the Clips will try to limit the Jazz's 3-point shooting, try to minimize Utah's transition game and attempt to keep the loud and proud home crowd out of the game. He also wants his team to control the pace and to communicate well despite not being able to hear well due to the ear-splitting crowd.

"I think we’re ready. We’ll be ready. That’s up to us," Paul said. "At the end of the day, it’s basketball. We’ve all been playing for a long time. We’ve still got to go out there."

All-Star center DeAndre Jordan said the Clippers just need to take care of their own game.

"We’ve had a tough series with these guys," he said. "Just focus on us and not put too much pressure on ourselves, but know that this is a very, very important game for us and go out and compete."

A competitive mindset is crucial, he believes, especially because of how the Jazz feed off of their fans and vice-versa.

"We don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves," Jordan said, "but we definitely have to come out with the right attitude to compete for 48 minutes on both ends of the floor against a great team at their house, with a great fan support behind them. It’s going to be tough but we feel we can do it."

Rivers is drawing from a similar experience the Clippers faced in 2015 when San Antonio was up 3-2 in the first round. L.A. won the final two games before losing to Houston in the second round.

"We don’t have a lot of guys that have been together, but we do have more than them that have been together," Rivers said. "We do have a group of guys and when you look back all played well in that Game 6 in San Antonio. J.J. (Redick) had a really nice game. CP had a huge game. Austin (Rivers) had a big game. D.J. had a big game. The guys that actually played in the game like that, fortunately, we kept them off because fortunately they all played well. Hopefully, they can do that again tonight."

This is the Jazz's first chance of closing out a series since they beat Denver 4-2 to advance to the second round in 2010 even after Mehmet Okur injured his Achilles heel.

"It’s one of those games," Paul said. "It’s Game 6. We know everything they’re going to do. They know everything we’re going to do. So we've just got to go out and play."