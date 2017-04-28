Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) walks over to talk to members of the media at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — If the Utah Jazz are feeling any nerves in advance of their opportunity to close out the L.A. Clippers on Friday night at Vivint Arena, the atmosphere at shootaround on Friday morning wasn’t much of an indication.

Exhibit A: Gordon Hayward was asked a question about what head coach Quin Snyder has brought to the franchise since getting hired in the summer of 2014 and opted to humorously point out Snyder’s outfit, which consisted in part of grey sweats rolled up just below his knees and a pair of white socks pulled up just below the sweats.

“My pants are too short,” Snyder retorted with a laugh when he learned of Hayward’s comment. “It’s really simple. Next question. Gordon continues to grow in a variety of ways. Good stuff. I’m glad he’s focused on the right things.”

Joking aside, Snyder said the vibe around the team is the same as it usually is despite what’s on the line.

“I wouldn’t use ‘loose’ as the word to describe it," he said. "You don’t play a game like this with kind of this ominous, foreboding pressure ... at the same time, you don’t go into this thing happy that you’re here. You’re always wanting more.”

Noting that the Jazz and Clippers are “very familiar with one another” at this point, Joe Johnson said the series now becomes a battle of which team’s will wins out.

“It’s probably going to be the hardest game of the series, but I think throughout the series we’ve grown, matured,” he said. “We’ve got to think of this as our Game 7. We cannot go back to L.A., and these guys know and understand that.”

Johnson stressed that his team needs to have a sense of urgency on Friday, and pointed to the fact that Utah has gotten off to some slow starts throughout the series.

Interestingly, the Jazz have trailed at the end of every first quarter except for when they led by 13 in Game 3, but they wound up losing that contest.

“Tonight, man, from the jump ball we need to try to impose our will early,” he said. “We gotta know and understand (the Clippers) are going to be desperate and hungry, and we’re probably going to get their best shot tonight.”

Players know the Clippers' attack centers around point guard Chris Paul. The All-Star floor general is averaging 27 points and 10.4 assists during the series thus far.

“He’s going to do everything in his power to help them win the game,” Hayward said. “He’s done that all series. It’s going to be amped up another level, another notch tonight. It starts with him. We gotta try to contain him, not let him get everyone else going as well as himself. We can’t give him easy ones to get going, easy layups, easy jump shots, let him see the ball go through the hoop or it’ll be a long night.”