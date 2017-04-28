“La La Land” actress Emma Stone and other celebrities have partnered with the Child Mind Institute to talk about their personal struggles with mental health.

Stone’s video just came out today. The Oscar-winning actress talks about her experiences with anxiety, saying she’s suffered from the mental health issue since she was a child, Mashable reported.

She said she currently has enough tools in her life to live a "normal, exciting and vibrant life."

Stone also said she talks with a therapist and practices meditation to calm down.

“It has always been something that I’ve lived with, and it flares up in big ways at different times in my life,” Stone said. “Sometimes while it’s happening, like while I’m in a phase of big turmoil, it feels like it’s never gonna end — but it does.”

Stone previously opened up about her anxiety to Rolling Stone magazine late last year. She said she often thought of the worst case scenario when she was younger, but has since learned to get a better handle on it by performing and visiting a therapist.

"When I was about seven, I was convinced the house was burning down,” she told Rolling Stone. “I could sense it. Not a hallucination, just a tightening in my chest, feeling I couldn't breathe, like the world was going to end. There were some flare-ups like that, but my anxiety was constant. I would ask my mom a hundred times how the day was gonna lay out. What time was she gonna drop me off? Where was she gonna be? What would happen at lunch? Feeling nauseous. At a certain point, I couldn't go to friends' houses anymore – I could barely get out the door to school."