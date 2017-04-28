SALT LAKE CITY — As far as the Denver Broncos were concerned, they hit the bull's-eye with Utah offensive lineman Garett Bolles.

“We were wondering how things were going to fall,” said John Elway, Denver’s executive vice president of football operations and general manager. “Once the quarterbacks started jumping off the board early, that kind of increased our chances. He was our target. So we feel really good about getting him.”

The Broncos chose Bolles with the 20th overall pick in the first round. He was the first offensive lineman taken in the draft.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who attended the gathering in Philadelphia along with offensive line coach Jim Harding, likes where Bolles landed.

“I think it’s a great destination for Garett and his family,” Whittingham said late Thursday. “It’s a great organization and I think it’s going to be a good fit for him.”

It’s the second consecutive year that Denver drafted a Ute. Running back Devontae Booker was a fourth-round choice in 2016.

“Now (Bolles) can block for Booker,” Whittingham said.

Bolles, who served an LDS Church mission in Colorado Springs, expressed his gratitude in a video conference with Denver reporters after the draft.

“I’m beyond grateful,” Bolles said. “Mr. Elway is such a great man and I’m so honored that I get to represent this team and this community.”

Bolles added that it’s a dream come true.

“I love Colorado and I love Denver,” he said. “It’s very near to my heart because that’s where I served my mission and I’m just excited to get to work with such a great organization.”

Expounding on his missionary service, Bolles noted that there’s a lot of folks he has kept in touch with in Colorado. He said it’s where his heart is.

“I really am coming home to the people that I love dearly,” Bolles continued. “Now that I’m here and now that I’m a Bronco, it’s just a surreal moment and I’m so grateful and honored.”

Several other Utes are expected to be taken as the NFL draft continues Friday and Saturday. Prospects include safety Marcus Williams; offensive linemen Isaac Asiata, J.J. Dielman and Sam Tevi; defensive end Hunter Dimick; cornerback Brian Allen; running back Joe Williams; and defensive lineman Pita Taumoepenu.

EXTRA POINTS: ESPN and the NFL Network are broadcasting the draft. Live coverage begins Friday at 5 p.m., and Saturday at 10 a.m. ... Bolles is the second Utah offensive lineman to be taken in the first round, joining Jordan Gross who went eighth (to Carolina) in 2003 ... The school record for Utes selected in a draft is six in 2010 — Koa Misi (Miami), Zane Beadles (Denver), Robert Johnson (Tennessee), David Reed (Baltimore), Stevenson Sylvester (Pittsburgh) and R.J. Stanford (Carolina).