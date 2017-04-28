A new concept video published on YouTube may give us our first glimpse into the new iPhone.
According to Mashable, Thiago M Duarte and Ran Avni created a video that shows what a potential — read again: potential — new iPhone might look like based on recent speculation and reports about the 2017 smartphone.
The video uses rumors such as an all-screen front, a fingerprint scanner under the glass and the new size.
The video does not include the rumor that the phone will have a vertical rear camera, as recent rumors suggest.
Watch the video below, which shows the phone in both black and white.
A separate dummy image of the new iPhone 8 surfaced online, and it’s a little different than the above video shows. As BGR reported, one Twitter user shared photos of the new dummy version of the phone.
Of course, BGR noted all of this is speculation until Apple announces anything.