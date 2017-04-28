The First Presidency has called the following eight new temple presidents and matrons. They will begin their service later this year.

Beaver Taituliatu Ho Ching, 70, Riverton 23rd (Samoan) Branch, Riverton Utah Stake, called as president of the Apia Samoa Temple, succeeding President Douglas W. Jessop. President Ho Ching’s wife, Judy Ann Miller Ho Ching, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Helen Jessop. He is a branch president and is a former Area Seventy, president of the Philippines Quezon City Mission, stake president, bishop, patriarch, and temple sealer. Semi-retired president and general manager, he was born in Fagaalu, Pago Pago, American Samoa, to Charles Ralph and Tolaitupu Ruth Soliai Ho Ching.

Sister Ho Ching is a Relief Society teacher, has served with her husband as he presided over the Philippines Quezon City Mission, and is a former ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and temple ordinance worker. Born in Opportunity, Washington, to Kermit Norman Miller and Violet Marie Harmon.

James Ralph McCauley, 70, Eagle 1st Ward, Eagle Idaho Stake, called as president of the new Meridian Idaho Temple. President McCauley’s wife, Arlene Fielding McCauley, will serve as temple matron. He is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer, and is a former counselor in the Kyiv Ukraine Temple presidency, stake president, bishop, and high councilor. Distribution business owner, he was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Ralph Berton and Enid McCauley.

Sister McCauley is a temple ordinance worker and is a former assistant to the matron of the Kyiv Ukraine Temple, stake and ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, and ward Relief Society president. Born in Shelley, Idaho, to Herman James and Maude Dial Fielding.

Jerry Lee Nelson, 72, Bloomington Ward, Paris Idaho Stake, called as president of the Logan Utah Temple, succeeding President Glen O. Jenson. President Nelson’s wife, Ruth Marie Thornock Nelson, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Kathylene H. Jenson. He is a Scout Committee chairman and temple sealer, and is a formerpresident of the Nigeria Enugu Mission, stake president, bishop and regional Welfare specialist. Retired accountant, he was born in Montpelier, Idaho, to Theo Christian and Norma P. Nelson.

Sister Nelson is a Young Women Laurel advisor and temple ordinance worker, has served with her husband as he presided over the Nigeria Enugu Mission, and is a former stake Relief Society president and counselor, stake Young Women president and district Primary president. Born in Montpelier, Idaho, to Ronald and Cerelda Abigail Thornock.

Norman S. Nielson, 64, Ashley 2nd Ward, Vernal Utah Maeser Stake, called as president of the Vernal Utah Temple, succeeding President David R. Labrum. President Nielson’s wife, Mary Louise Wolsey Nielson, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Shanna Lee Labrum. He is a Primary teacher and temple sealer, and is a former president of the Taiwan Taipei Mission, stake presidency counselor, bishop, and high councilor. Emergency room physician, he was born in Durango, Colorado, to Norman Floyd and Ruth Mary Nielson.

Sister Nielson is a ward Primary presidency counselor, has served with her husband as he presided over the Taiwan Taipei Mission, and is a formerward Relief Society and Young Women president, and stake cultural arts specialist. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Heber Grant and Fay Wolsey.

David Paul Olsen, 68, Kitchener 4th (Spanish) Ward, Kitchener Ontario Stake, called as president of the Toronto Ontario Temple, succeeding President John K. Pallin. President Olsen’s wife, Anne Elizabeth Heibein Olsen, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Janell L. Pallin. He is a temple sealer and is a former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, branch president, and bishopric. Retired lawyer, he was born in Toronto, Ontario, to Elden Clark and Thelma Elizabeth Ellen Barber Olsen.

Sister Olsen is a stake Young Women president and temple ordinance worker, and is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake and ward Young Women president, and ward Relief Society and Primary president. Born in Kitchener, Ontario, to Howard and Mary Elizabeth Audrey Buchanan Heibein.

Thomas Lee Palmer, 73, Kelly Canyon Ward, Flagstaff Arizona Stake, called as president of the Snowflake Arizona Temple, succeeding President G. Merlin Hancock. President Palmer’s wife, Gretna Ann Phinizy Palmer, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Sherry S. Hancock. He is a High Priests group leader and temple sealer and is a former counselor in the Snowflake Arizona Temple presidency, stake president, bishop, and senior missionary couple. Retired professor, he was born in Winslow, Arizona, to Elwyn Gus and Ruth Westover Palmer.

Sister Palmer is a temple ordinance worker and is a former assistant to the matron of the Snowflake Arizona Temple, senior missionary couple, stake and ward Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, and ward Young Women president. Born in Morenci, Arizona, to Paul Bryant and Violet Mae Phinizy.

Gary Wesley Wagner, 58, Pleasant Valley Ward, Peoria Arizona North Stake, called as president of the Phoenix Arizona Temple, succeeding President Russell S. Gilliland. President Wagner’s wife, Lori Smith Wagner, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Karen J. Gilliland. He is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and is a former president of the México Guadalajara Mission, stake president and bishop. Owner/CFO of a construction company, he was born in Colonia Dublán, Chihuahua, México, to Albert Kenyon and Leona Wagner.

Sister Wagner is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker, has served with her husband as he presided over the México Guadalajara Mission, and is a former ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, and stake Seminary superintendent. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Milton Edmund and Stella Valoy Smith.

Blaine Jackson Wixom Jr., 73, Olympus 5th Ward, Salt Lake Olympus Stake, called as president of the Salt Lake Temple, succeeding President Cecil O. Samuelson. President Wixom’s wife, Rosemary Mix Wixom, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Sharon G. Samuelson. He is a High Priests group instructor and temple sealer and is a former president of the Washington D. C. South Mission, stake president, bishop, high councilor and member of the General Melchizedek Priesthood Committee. Retired vice president marketing director, he was born in Murray, Utah, to Blaine Jackson and Rhoda Myrtle Wixom.

Sister Wixom is a former Primary general president, has served with her husband as he presided over the Washington D.C. South Mission, and is a former Young Women and Primary General Board member, stake and ward Young Women president, and stake Primary president. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Robert Wayne and Mary Mix.