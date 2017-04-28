The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Julio de Amo, 64, and Maria Cristina Cavalin de Amo, two children, Itatiaia Branch, Volta Redonda Brazil Stake: Cape Verde Praia Mission, succeeding President Robert P. Mathews and Sister Susan F. Mathews. Brother Amo serves in a branch presidency and is a former stake presidency counselor, district president and branch president. Retired army general. Born in Rio Claro, Brazil, to Julio de Martins Amo and Alaide Chacur.

Sister Amo serves as a branch Young Women president and is a former ward and stake Young Women presidency counselor and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. Born in Canoas, Brazil, to Edmundo Cavalin and Olinda Javorsky.

Stephen Capps Chase, 52, and Trina Lu Davis Chase, four children, Butler Creek Ward, Cartersville Georgia Stake: Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission, succeeding President Kendle Bowler and Sister Robin L. Bowler. Brother Chase is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men president and missionary in the Argentina Cordoba Mission. Co-founder and owner, iDrive Logistics. Born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Fred Dunn Chase and Patsy Capps Chase.

Sister Chase is a former stake Young Women secretary, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. Born in St. George, Utah, to Thomas Nichols Davis and Helene Darlene Wall Davis.

Mauro Gonçalves, 58, and Lucélia Conceição Pereira Grosa Gonçalves, three children, Palmeiras Ward, São Paulo Brazil Guarulhos Stake: Brazil Florianopolis Mission, succeeding President Ramilfo E. Silva and Sister Célia M. Silva. Brother Gonçalves is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, branch president and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. Retired director, Seminaries and Institutes. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Onofre Gonçalves and Maria Luiza Barnett Gonçalves.

Sister Gonçalves serves as a Relief Society visiting teaching coordinator and is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary president, seminary teacher and choir accompanist. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Osvaldo Pereira Grosa and Loreta Caramico Grosa.

Paul Wallace Hess, 62, and Ann Harbertson Hess, six children, Farmington 5th Ward, Farmington Utah Stake: New Jersey Morristown Mission, succeeding President Paul S. Taggart and Sister Jane Taggart. Brother Hess is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, stake executive secretary, ward Young Men president, stake missionary preparation instructor and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. Attorney, Strong & Hanni, P.C. Born in Salt Lake City to Milton John Hess and Julia Fern Gregory Hess.

Sister Hess serves as a Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker and is a former ward Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and ward missionary. Born in Salt Lake City to Grant Junior Harbertson and Shirley Taylor Harbertson.

Adams Jay Love, 61, and Louise Margaret Woolsey Love, six children, Fairfield Ward, Layton Utah Layton Hills Stake: Missouri Independence Mission, succeeding President Randy J. Vest and Sister Kristine V. Vest. Brother Love serves as a ward missionary and is a former stake president, high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Canada Montreal Mission. Retired business owner. Born in Ogden, Utah, to Jay G Love and Jean Adams Love.

Sister Love serves as a ward missionary and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president and stake girls camp director. Born in Ogden, Utah, to Klint B Woolsey and Margaret Pearl LeFevre Woolsey.

Russell Lee McClure, 63, and Jeni Lee Ahlgrim McClure, five children, Warren Lake Ward, Fort Collins Colorado Stake: Japan Sapporo Mission, succeeding President Hirofumi Nakatsuka and Sister Naoko Nakatsuka. Brother McClure serves as a temple ordinance worker and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the Japan Nagoya Mission. Retired Seminaries and Institutes coordinator. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to William Roy McClure and Erva Lucille Larsen McClure.

Sister McClure serves as a Primary teacher and is a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, and Primary chorister. Born in Santa Monica, California, to Ralph Keith Ahlgrim and Beverly Zundel Woods.

David Jay Pickett, 50, and Kristin Joell Sneddon Pickett, five children, Oakley 1st Ward, Oakley Idaho Stake: Tennessee Knoxville Mission, succeeding President Steven P. Griffin and Sister Cherie Griffin. Brother Pickett serves as a stake president and is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Canada Vancouver Mission. Co-owner, Pickett Ranch. Born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Floyd Jennings Pickett and Joyce Emma Taylor Pickett.

Sister Pickett serves as a Young Women adviser and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and Gospel Doctrine teacher. Born in Castro Valley, California, to Val Jessie Sneddon and Connie Rae Huband Sneddon.

James Alan Walker, 50, and Harumi Nakagawa Walker, two children, Ewa Beach 2nd Ward, Waipahu Hawaii Stake: New Zealand Auckland Mission, succeeding President Frederick K. Balli and Sister Robyn R. Balli. Brother Walker is a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, high councilor, ward mission leader and missionary in the Japan Nagoya Mission. Director of strategic development, research, and reservations, Polynesian Cultural Center. Born in Provo, Utah, to James Russell Walker and Sharon Lee Woolf Walker.

Sister Walker serves as a Primary teacher and is a former ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Primary secretary, Primary teacher and Sunday School teacher. Born in Shiga, Japan, to Yajiro Nakagawa and Misae Maegawa.