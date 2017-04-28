The “More Life” artist recently posed for a photo with Jazz legend Karl Malone on Thursday night. The two watched the Raptors beat the Bucks.

Drake watched the Toronto Raptors with a "Legend" of the Utah Jazz.

The “More Life” artist recently posed for a photo with Jazz legend Karl Malone on Thursday night. Drake wrote on Instagram that his "neighbor," Malone, stopped by to watch Game 6 of the matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Drake, rather fittingly, posted mailbox emojis.

When your neighbor stops by to watch the game ✉️📦📬 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

The Raptors defeated the Bucks 92-89 on Thursday night, securing their spot in the next round of the NBA playoffs. They will play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors blew a 25-point lead in the win, which came down to the final moments, according to ABC News.

If the Raptors and Jazz make the NBA Finals (slim chance), expect to see Drake courtside at Vivint. He serves as Toronto’s global ambassador (whatever that means). He’ll also host the NBA Awards show in June.

Drake’s previously made headlines for his NBA sideline antics. He slapped in the face of the Pacers' Rodney Stuckey, trolled Paul George and LeBron James and exchanged a war of words with James in the past, USA Today reported.

“Maybe Drake learned that it’s better for him not to troll the teams the Raptors face, so that’s why he has stayed quieter this postseason,” USA Today reported.

As for Malone, his eyes will probably be on another Game 6 tonight, when the Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Clippers at Vivint Arena.