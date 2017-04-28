Here’s a look at the news for April 28.

Quin Snyder leads Jazz into Game 6

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder may be in the middle of his first NBA playoff series, but he’s still an experienced postseason coach, the Deseret News reported. And he’s leading the Jazz into Game 6.

The Jazz, who are up 3-2 on the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven games series, have a chance to clinch the series win on Friday on their home court at the Vivint Arena.

Jazz point guard George Hill said the team is following Snyder into battle.

"He’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve been around. His mind’s always going other places. He's very technical with what we do," he said during Friday's practice. "We listen to him. I think he’s got a great coaching staff around him that give us one heck of a game plan. It’s our job to follow him."

Is Utah still a model for solving homelessness?

Several policy shifts in Salt Lake City have called the city’s reputation of a helper of the homeless into question, according to the Deseret News.

Citizens and residents across Salt Lake City have expressed concern over the construction of new homeless resource centers, which have caused “whiplash among some Utah residents, who remember that just two years ago the national media heralded Utah's achievement in ‘winning the war on chronic homelessness,’” according to the Deseret News.

“Now, state, county and local officials are dealing with the bitter battles over shelter locations and whether it will make any difference, even as problems continue to spiral around the Road Home neighborhood,” the Deseret News reported.

But how did we get to this point?

Focus turns to Dr. Lee with recent University of Utah controversy

Last week, Dr. Vivian Lee and University of Utah President David Pershing fired popular Huntsman Cancer Institute Director Mary Beckerle, causing a rift among community members and the university, the Deseret News reported.

Beckerle was reinstated this week after Jon Huntsman Sr. threatened to withhold more than $2.5 million in funding from the university.

But some have turned their attention to Lee now, other than Pershing. According to the Deseret News, Lee’s leadership style over the year shows a pattern of her being “a disruptive thinker who set extraordinarily high standards for employees.”

And Lee previously demoted or fired people “in a manner similar” as she fired Beckerle.

Trump worried of ‘major’ conflict with North Korea

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump said on Thursday that conflict with North Korea is possible.

"There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely," Trump told Reuters.

Trump said he hopes there’s a peaceful resolution. The administration are drafting “new economic sanctions” on North Korea. He hasn’t left military operations off the table.

The Reuters interview also featured Trump’s thoughts on other foreign policy issues and how he feels about working in the White House.

Optical illusion will suck up your attention

This optical illusion image has more than 4 million views on Imgur. Have fun.