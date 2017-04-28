The local story of the first day of the NFL Draft was all about Garett Bolles being drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick in the first round. However, his 4-month-old son, Kingston, stole America's hearts with his sharp-dressed appearance and overall adorableness.

On a night when the NFL's newest players hit the runway in designer suits and spiky shoes, it was Kingston who was hailed as the 'best-dressed'.

Garett Bolles' infant son was the best-dressed young man at the 2017 NFL draft https://t.co/N6OBYdtiwC — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 28, 2017

Joe Johnson is a success story

Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson's high level of play in Utah's first-round series hasn't escaped the eye of The Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks, who called Johnson "A Modern NBA Success Story."

Wrote Tjarks, "He is still playing at a high level, and is almost single-handedly keeping the Jazz alive in the playoffs. Johnson’s spectacularly unspectacular game has aged beautifully, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. He has turned the first round of the playoffs into the senior tour, dominating a top-four team out West at an age where many of his peers have long since retired."

Jazz superfan Aaron Zabriskie caught the national media's attention last week with a passionate rap about the Jazz-Clippers playoff series. Well, he's back at it again, this time with a rap about ageless Jazz forward Joe Johnson.