SALT LAKE CITY — The hits just keep coming for the Salt Lake Bees. Led by Rey Navarro and Bo Way, who combined to go 6-for-9 with seven RBIs, the Bees blitzed the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night for the 13-5 victory.

Salt Lake recorded 16 hits on the evening and plated a run in every inning, save for the second in the impressive offensive outing.

The most significant damage done by Salt Lake came in the eighth inning, courtesy of RBI doubles by Way and Nolan Fontana.

Navarro’s success occurred earlier in the night, by way of a RBI double in the fourth inning and a RBI single in the sixth.

“I just tried to hit the ball hard through the middle. I worked to put my foot down early and swing through the middle. My first at bat and my last at bat I didn’t do that which is why I struck out,” said Navarro. “We have lot of old guys that have played a lot and been around for awhile. They are my tour guides. They understand the game and different situations. They have helped me have a mature mentality and remind me to go out and have fun.”

BACK AGAIN: The Bees were back in Salt Lake after an eight game road trip that saw the small ball sensations record seven victories. Thanks in part to their success away from home, Salt Lake has now won 13 of its last 15 games. Additionally, Salt Lake has recorded 10 straight games with at least 10 hits, which continues a season long trend for the Bees who have excelled at putting the bat on the ball.

SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN: Through 20 games this season the Bees are one of the premier offensive clubs in the PCL. Salt Lake boasts a league leading .313 batting average thanks to 226 hits, including a PCL-best 176 singles. The singles alone account for more hits than seven PCL franchises have accrued this season. Salt Lake also lays claim to the best on-base percentage in the league, .395, a mark that has been helped by a league-high 97 walks.

In addition to the overall team success, outfielder Ramon Flores leads the PCL with an on-base percentage of .486 while Shane Robinson stands a close third at .473.

THE OTHER SIDE: Three familiar faces patrolled the outfield Thursday night sporting the red and tan of El Paso. Nick Buss, Collin Cowgill, and Rafael Ortega, each a former Bee, started for the Chihuahua’s and their familiarity with Smith’s Ballpark paid off, at least for Ortega. The Venezuelan, who played 78 games for the Bees last season, led off the contest with a solo shot to right field, part of a 2-for-3 evening. Buss, who like Ortega spent the 2016 season with Salt Lake, went 2-for-4 with a double, while Cowgill, who called Salt Lake home from 2013-2015, was 0-for-3.

